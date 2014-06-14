Preview: Twins at Tigers

The success that the Minnesota Twins have enjoyed at the Detroit Tigers’ expense has allowed the former to trim the latter’s lead in the American League Central. The Twins vie for their season-high fourth win in a row and fifth in seven outings versus the Tigers when the division rivals reconvene in the Motor City on Saturday. Eduardo Escobar made the most of a spot start by belting a solo homer and drawing a bases-loaded walk in Minnesota’s 2-0 triumph in the opener of the three-game set Friday.

The Twins find themselves three games behind first-place Detroit, which has dropped nine of its last 12 overall and 11 of 15 at Comerica Park. Alex Avila collected two of his team’s six hits in the series opener, but is 1-for-11 with five strikeouts versus Saturday starter Samuel Deduno. Despite Escobar’s heroics, he’ll likely take a seat as Brian Dozier expects to return after leaving Wednesday’s contest with lower back pain.

TV: 4:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Samuel Deduno (2-4, 4.45 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2-2, 2.24)

Deduno looks to rebound after allowing a season-high five runs on three hits in three innings in a 15-4 loss to Houston on Sunday. The 30-year-old Dominican drove up his pitch count by issuing four walks for the second straight outing and has 26 in 54 2/3 innings on the season. Deduno, who owns a 2-2 career mark versus the Tigers, permitted three runs in six innings en route to a no-decision against Detroit on May 11.

Sanchez settled for a no-decision in his third straight start despite yielding just two runs on six hits and striking out seven in six innings against Boston on Sunday. The 30-year-old Venezuelan allowed his first homer of the season when Mike Napoli went deep in the sixth inning. Sanchez didn’t allow a hit or run in 2 2/3 innings versus Minnesota on April 26 before leaving the contest with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, who is 11-for-27 during his seven-game hitting streak, is 3-for-12 in his career versus Deduno.

2. Minnesota 1B Kendrys Morales has collected at least one hit in each of his four games (7-for-17) since joining the team.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez, who saw his seven-game hitting streak come to a halt Friday, is just 1-for-9 in his career against Deduno.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Twins 2