Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers set season highs in both runs and hits on Saturday, but their bullpen remains a concern heading into Sunday’s rubber match against the host Minnesota Twins. Four relievers allowed six runs on eight hits over 2 2/3 innings in Saturday’s 12-9 win over the Twins, and closer Joe Nathan has surrendered eight earned runs on 10 hits over his last four innings. Setup man Joba Chamberlain is tied for second among American League relievers with 12 holds, but manager Brad Ausmus said he’s not considering a change at closer.

While Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier returned to action Saturday after missing one game with tightness in his lower back, third baseman Trevor Plouffe could be headed to the disabled list after leaving Saturday’s contest with a left oblique strain. The injury bug also hit Twins infielder Eduardo Nunez, who exited Saturday’s game with a strained hamstring and will likely miss the series finale. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales has provided an instant boost to the Twins offense by reaching base nine times in his first 22 plate appearances with the club.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (4-5, 5.70 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (8-4, 4.04)

Nolasco’s struggles continued last Monday as he allowed four runs and threw a season-high 114 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-4 loss at Toronto. The 31-year-old, who is making his first career appearance against Detroit, has just five quality starts in his first 13 outings this season. Nolasco has allowed a total of 13 home runs, including two last Monday, and he’s posted a 7.36 ERA in eight starts away from Target Field.

Porcello has faced Minnesota more than any other team, going 8-6 with a 3.83 ERA in 20 career starts. The 25-year-old’s campaign for his first All-Star berth suffered a setback last Monday when he allowed six runs (five earned) over five frames against the Chicago White Sox. Twins outfielder Josh Willingham is 7-for-18 with two homers against Porcello, who is 9-14 with a 5.35 ERA in 30 career starts in the month of June.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is hitting .315 with 28 homers and 109 RBIs in 119 career games against the Twins.

2. Minnesota is 8-1 in the rubber game of a series this season.

3. Detroit rookie SS Eugenio Suarez is batting .400 (8 for 20) with three home runs and six RBIs in his first eight games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Twins 4