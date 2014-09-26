Preview: Twins at Tigers

While it appears the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is everybody’s darling to win the American League MVP award, Victor Martinez is building a pretty attractive case. The Detroit slugger tries to help the Tigers move one step closer to their fourth straight AL Central title when they host the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Detroit, which has already clinched a playoff spot, leads Kansas City by two games - with Martinez and his .337 average, 32 homers and 102 RBIs leading the way.

Martinez has help as he is flanked by a pair of solid hitters in two-time defending AL MVP Miguel Cabrera (.312, 24, 107) and J.D. Martinez (.318, 23, 76). The trio has combined to hit .382 in 259 September at-bats with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs to allow the Tigers to maintain their precarious lead. Detroit’s Rick Porcello tries to snap a five-start winless streak and opposes Anthony Swarzak, who was hit hard by Detroit two turns ago as he continues to fill in for Tommy Milone (neck).

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Anthony Swarzak (3-2, 4.52 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (15-12, 3.31)

Swarzak allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 7-2 loss to Cleveland on Sunday after permitting six runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 frames of an 8-6 loss to Detroit on Sept. 15. “It’s never really easy to get a spot start,” the 29-year-old Florida native told reporters. “It’s kind of on a whim. You try to prepare yourself the best you can all season just for nights like that. ...” Swarzak is 16-24 with a 4.47 ERA in 180 appearances (7-18, 5.86 in 31 starts), including 1-1 with a 6.59 ERA in three turns this season and a 3-1 victory over the Indians on July 23.

Porcello, who is expected to be the No. 4 starter in the playoffs, yielded four runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 5-2 loss at Kansas City on Sunday and is 0-4 with a 4.88 ERA in his last five outings. The 25-year-old New Jersey native is 2-7 in his last 10 turns, but his ERA has risen only 0.13 during that span. Porcello is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA in 22 starts against Minnesota, including a no-decision Sept. 16 when he allowed two runs in seven innings of Detroit’s 4-3 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit RF Torii Hunter is 18-for-48 during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. Trout is hitting .290 with 35 home runs and 110 RBIs, and has struck out 181 times - 139 more than Victor Martinez.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer on Thursday hit a two-run double after missing Wednesday’s game because of a right elbow contusion.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Twins 2