Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Minnesota Twins are making it hard for Detroit to clinch the American League Central title and the Tigers will give it another try during Sunday’s finale of the four-game set. Minnesota has pummeled Detroit each of the last two nights so the Tigers enter the finale with a one-game lead over the Kansas City Royals. The Twins have outscored Detroit 23-7 while winning the last two games and Eduardo Escobar had a career-best six RBIs in Saturday’s 12-3 win.

Minnesota has been tough on Detroit most of the season and clinched the season series – it leads 10-8 – with Saturday’s victory. The Tigers are sending David Price to the mound in hopes of securing the division crown even though they have clinched at least a wild-card spot. Detroit is hoping one of their front-tier pitchers will fare better with the Twins, who have pounded out 31 hits over the last two games.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (13-11, 4.50 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (14-12, 3.36)

Gibson defeated Detroit on Sept. 17 when he gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. That raised his mark to 2-2 with a 6.86 ERA in four career outings against the Tigers. Gibson defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last turn while giving up one run and seven hits in seven innings and matching his career high of eight strikeouts.

Price has lost four of his last six decisions. He received a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox in his last turn when he gave up three runs and eight hits in 8 2/3 innings. Price lost to the Twins on Sept. 17 when he gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings and is 4-3 with a 2.84 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has homered in each of the last two games and boasts five homers against the Tigers this season.

2. Detroit CF Rajai Davis is unlikely to play in the finale after exiting Saturday’s game with a leg injury.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is only 3-for-20 against Price.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Tigers 4