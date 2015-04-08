Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers look for their second straight dominant pitching performance to open the season when they send Anibal Sanchez to the mound against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. David Price blanked the Twins over 8 2/3 innings in a 4-0 victory on Monday as the Tigers collected 10 hits without a contribution from former MVP Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera went 0-of-4 and Victor Martinez had only one hit while offseason acquisition Yoenis Cespedes had a double, a triple and stole a home run with a leaping catch. “That was one of those plays that you just say, ‘Wow,’’’ Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez told the Detroit News. Minnesota will try to turn things around after getting shut out in an opener for the first time since 2000, recording only five hits and no walks. “When you get beat by a good pitcher, there’s not a lot you can do,” Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters after his debut.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (2014: 6-12, 5.38 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2014: 8-5, 3.43)

Nolasco’s first season in the American League was a struggle, ending with six losses in his final seven decisions, but the Twins have confidence 2015 will be different. The 32-year-old Californian had a 3.97 ERA in 22 2/3 innings during spring training while surrendering five homers. Victor Martinez is 5-for-7 against Nolasco, who was 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA in three starts versus Detroit last season – capped by a victory on Sept. 27 when he allowed two runs in six innings.

Sanchez had his 2014 season interrupted twice by injuries and finished the campaign in the bullpen, but he is back healthy and will be depended on to put up solid numbers. The 31-year-old Venezuelan struck out 102 batters in 126 innings last season after winning a career-high 14 games in 2013. Trevor Plouffe is the only Minnesota player with a homer off Sanchez, who is 2-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 10 career outings (nine starts) against the Twins – 1-0 with a .147 batting average against in 2014.

WALK OFFS

1. The Twins scored in double digits four times and posted at least six runs in nine of 19 games against the Tigers last season.

2. Detroit SS Jose Iglesias had two hits and two stolen bases in the opener after missing the 2014 season with a shin injury.

3. Minnesota’s veteran RF Torii Hunter looks to rebound after going 0-of-4 on Monday with two strikeouts, including one that ended the game.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 2