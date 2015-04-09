Preview: Twins at Tigers

It has been a long time since the Minnesota Twins have scored a run in a baseball game that matters, considering the Twins were shut out in their 2014 season finale and have yet to score in two games in 2015. Minnesota hopes to at least reach home plate when it wraps up a three-game series Thursday at Detroit, after the Tigers posted 4-0 and 11-0 victories in the first two matchups.

Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler drove in four runs in Wednesday’s rout and center fielder Anthony Gose went 3-for-6 with three RBIs out of the leadoff spot, fueling a 15-hit attack. The Tigers have pounded Minnesota pitching for 25 hits through 16 innings and already have scored three or more runs in an inning three times. The Twins have just nine hits in their first two games, have not advanced a runner past second base and are scoreless in their past 28 innings dating back to last season. “All we can do is come back, turn the page and have amnesia,” right fielder Torii Hunter told reporters after Wednesday’s loss.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (2014: 13-12, 4.47 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Shane Greene (2014: 5-4, 3.78)

Gibson showed flashes of brilliance last season, not allowing a run in 21 innings across three June starts, but he battled control problems down the stretch as his ERA steadily rose. The 27-year-old gave up four runs on nine hits in his final spring start Saturday against Boston, after allowing only six runs in his first 19 2/3 spring innings. Gibson made five starts against Detroit last season, going 2-3 with a 6.00 ERA.

Greene made 15 appearances (14 starts) for the Yankees as a rookie last season, going 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA away from Yankee Stadium. The 26-year-old, acquired in a three-team trade with Arizona in December, went 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA in August before losing three of four September decisions with a 5.40 ERA. Greene makes his first career appearance against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins are the first AL team to be shut out in the first two games of a season since the 1977 Mariners.

2. Kinsler, who is 4-for-8 in the series, is 6-for-14 with a homer against Gibson.

3. Detroit placed ace Justin Verlander on the disabled list Wednesday with a right triceps strain; left-hander Kyle Lobstein was promoted from Triple-A Toledo and will start Sunday at Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Twins 2