Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are suddenly struggling to score runs but the pitching staff is keeping the team in games. The Tigers will try to settle their affairs in the traditional nine innings when they host the Minnesota Twins again on Wednesday.

Detroit endured its second straight 2-1 decision in 10 innings in Tuesday’s opener, but this time came out on the victorious side when Ian Kinsler drove in the winning run. The Tigers have scored two or fewer earned runs in three straight games after dropping two to Kansas City over the weekend. The Twins, who have lost six of seven to Detroit in 2015, are having their own trouble scoring with a total of three runs in back-to-back losses. Minnesota averaged 8.8 runs in winning its previous four contests.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (2-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (3-2, 3.00)

Nolasco has yet to find his stride in 2015 but earned the win in both outings since coming off the disabled list ion May 2 thanks to the offense. The 32-year-old failed to record an out in the sixth inning in either of his last two starts while allowing a total of seven runs and 14 hits. Nolasco was knocked around for six runs on as many hits and four walks in three innings at Detroit on April 8 before hitting the DL due to an elbow injury.

Lobstein enjoyed his best outing of the season on Thursday at Chicago, when he held the White Sox to an unearned run on five hits in 7 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old worked at least seven innings in each of his last three turns and has yet to surrender a home run in 2015. Lobstein made two appearances – one start – against Minnesota during 2014 and was reached for a total of nine runs in 10 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins have been outscored 24-2 in four games in Detroit.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is 3-for-24 in his last seven games.

3. Minnesota DH Kennys Vargas has recorded multiple hits in each of his last three games and six of nine.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 3