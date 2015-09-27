Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Minnesota Twins are hanging on in the race for the second American League wild card but are running out of time to make up ground on Houston. The Twins attempt to stay in the picture and pick up a series win when they visit the Detroit Tigers for the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday.

Minnesota sits 1 1/2 games behind the Astros and is staring at five more road contests before closing out the regular season with three at home against a Kansas City squad that still could have something for which to play if home-field advantage in the AL has yet to be decided. Saturday’s 6-2 triumph brought the Twins’ road record to 33-43, and they head to Cleveland for four in a row after finishing up in Detroit. The last-place Tigers are trying to make their impact felt in the postseason race by claiming their third straight series win over a contender after earning triumphs over Minnesota and Kansas City already this month. Detroit will send veteran Randy Wolf to the mound looking for his first win on Sunday while the Twins counter with Ervin Santana.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (6-4, 4.31 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Randy Wolf (0-4, 5.91)

Santana is doing his best work down the stretch, going 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last five starts after limiting Cleveland to one run and five hits over seven innings on Tuesday. The Dominican, who is ineligible to pitch should the Twins make the postseason due to an 80-game PED suspension served during the first half of the season, worked at least seven frames in each of those five outings. Santana’s lone no-decision in that stretch came against Detroit on Sept. 16, when he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Wolf has yet to pick up a win since making his return to the major leagues last month but put up a quality start in a loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The 39-year-old allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings to end a string of three straight outings in which he failed to complete five frames. Wolf is 0-3 with a 3.91 ERA in four home starts since joining the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins LHP Tommy Milone (shoulder fatigue) came through a bullpen session pain-free and could work in relief as soon as Monday.

2. Tigers GM Al Avila announced on Saturday that MGR Brad Ausmus and his staff will return next season.

3. Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos has recorded multiple hits in four of his last five games.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Tigers 2