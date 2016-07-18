Preview: Twins at Tigers

The American League-worst Minnesota Twins have fared surprisingly well against some of the league's best teams this season, but the same cannot be said about their ability to win inside their own division. The Twins continue their quest for their first victory over the Tigers this year on Monday, when the AL Central rivals reconvene in Detroit for the opener of their three-game series.

Minnesota is a combined 10-11 against AL division leaders Baltimore (0-5), Cleveland (5-4) and Texas (5-2) but a dreadful 7-23 in the Central, including 2-19 versus Kansas City, Detroit and the Chicago White Sox. The Twins also have shown little ability to win on the road (AL-worst 13-29), which was illustrated when they last visited Detroit from May 16-18 and were outscored 23-13 during a three-game sweep. The Tigers also took out the brooms in their first set of meetings from April 29-May 1 in Minnesota as Victor Martinez went 9-for-13 with a homer, three RBIs and six runs scored. Despite their overall struggles, the Twins have won eight of 12 - including three of four on the road versus the Rangers leading into the All-Star break - while Detroit has won four of its last five at home.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (4-7, 5.22 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matt Boyd (0-2, 5.77)

Nolasco stopped a three-start losing streak and posted his first victory since June 13 with a win in Texas on July 9 despite giving up four runs - three earned - and nine hits in six innings. The 33-year-old journeyman paced the Twins in starts (18) and innings (108 2/3) over the first half of the season and is riding a nine-game streak of working at least 5 2/3 frames. Nolasco surrendered five runs over 5 2/3 innings versus the Tigers in a no-decision on May 1 and is 2-2 with a 4.23 ERA in seven career starts against them.

Boyd is winless since notching his only big-league victory last August, but he bounced back from a pair of rocky starts in June to yield only one run and four hits while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision at Toronto on July 9. The former Blue Jays prospect, who is filling in for the injured Daniel Norris, had allowed 13 runs and 15 hits over eight frames prior to his last outing. Boyd did not factor in the decision in his only other start versus the Twins, giving up four runs - two earned - over six innings in September.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin is batting .429 at Comerica Park this season.

2. Minnesota rookie RF Max Kepler leads the majors with six home runs and 19 RBIs this month.

3. Tigers RF Mike Aviles, who is batting .210 with one home run and six RBIs in 119 at-bats this year, is 8-for-14 with a blast and four RBIs against Nolasco.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 4