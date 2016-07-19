Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have received some solid pitching since the All-Star break to win three of four games and look to continue the trend when they host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. The Tigers have allowed five runs in their three wins over the last four days and turn to veteran right-hander Anibal Sanchez in the second of a three-game series against the American League-worst Twins.

Detroit has won all seven meetings between the AL Central rivals this season, including a 1-0 triumph in the series opener on Monday. Justin Upton homered to provide the only run for the Tigers and has warmed up by going 11-for-36 over the last 10 games with a pair of blasts and five RBIs. Minnesota, which has won six of its last 10, owns an AL-low 33 wins this season and fired GM Terry Ryan on Monday to set a new direction. Twins infielder Eduardo Nunez is 2-for-16 since making his first AL All-Star team.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (2-2, 5.23 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (5-10, 6.75)

Milone has won his last two starts, getting 26 runs of support while allowing three runs on 10 hits over 11 total innings. The 29-year-old USC product had yielded at least four runs in five of his first seven outings this season – one of them out of the bullpen. Victor Martinez (5-for-10) and Miguel Cabrera (6-for-15) have caused trouble for Milone, who is 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA against Detroit in his career.

Sanchez has struggled in two starts since rejoining the rotation, permitting 12 runs on 13 hits over 8 1/3 innings during losses to Toronto and Cleveland. The 32-year-old Venezuelan has surrendered 17 homers in 22 outings – 14 of them starts. Danny Santana boasts success (6-for-14) while Brian Dozier (2-for-2) has been controlled by Sanchez, who is 4-3 with a 2.32 ERA lifetime versus the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota C Kurt Suzuki is 6-for-14 this season against the Tigers, but is just 1-for-10 since the All-Star break.

2. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin has hit safely in 24 of 26 games at home in 2016 and is batting .420 with 13 walks at Comerica Park this season.

3. The Tigers have outscored the Twins 43-21 during their seven-game winning streak in the series.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 5