Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Minnesota Twins seek their fifth win in seven road games when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon for the rubber match of their three-game set. Minnesota is tied with Cincinnati for the fewest victories away from home (14) in the major leagues but has improved its play on the road of late, taking three of four at American League West-leading Texas just prior to the All-Star break and posting a 6-2 triumph at Detroit on Tuesday after dropping a 1-0 decision in the series opener.

Eduardo Nunez drove in three runs in the victory for his first RBIs since the break after entering it with a five-game streak during which he collected six. Detroit fell to 3-2 on its six-game homestand but avoided being shut out with a two-run ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate before being defeated. The Tigers hope to get their offense in gear, as they have scored fewer than five runs in nine consecutive contests after posting a 12-2 triumph at Cleveland on July 6. Miguel Cabrera continues to struggle with the bat as he enters Wednesday having gone 15 games without a home run and nine without an RBI.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (3-8, 4.12 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (9-6, 3.91)

Each start by Santana could be his last for Minnesota as he is one of the team's biggest trade chips with the Aug. 1 deadline approaching. The 33-year-old Dominican allowed two earned runs or fewer in four consecutive outings before yielding three (four overall) over 5 1/3 innings of a loss to Cleveland on Friday. Santana has enjoyed plenty of success against Detroit in his career, going 9-3 with one complete game and a 3.27 ERA in 16 starts.

Verlander has won two straight decisions and five of his last six while giving up fewer than three runs in six of his last eight starts. The 33-year-old Virginian worked seven strong innings in a victory over Kansas City on Friday, allowing two runs - one earned - and four hits while recording 10 strikeouts. Verlander improved to 16-8 with a 3.14 ERA in 31 career outings against Minnesota on May 18, when he yielded three runs and six hits while striking out 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 2B Brian Dozier has gone deep in three of his last six contests and is four shy of his third straight 20-homer seasons.

2. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin has gone nine games without an extra-base hit since homering at Cleveland on July 6.

3. Minnesota scored a total of eight runs over its first four games since the break before erupting for six on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 2