Preview: Twins at Tigers

After their bats were silenced against a playoff challenger, the Detroit Tigers will look forward to picking on the visiting Minnesota Twins' beleaguered pitching staff when the American League Central rivals begin a four-game series Monday night. The Tigers were held to eight runs while dropping two of three to Baltimore over the weekend, falling two games out of a wild-card spot.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera was held hitless in Sunday's 3-1 loss and went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in the series. The Twins have helped many a struggling offense turn things around, and Detroit averaged 8.3 runs in a three-game sweep at Minnesota last month. Cabrera was 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits in that set and is batting .375 against the Twins in 2016. The two-time MVP is a more pedestrian 7-for-25 against Ervin Santana, who gets the start for the league-worst Twins - losers of 10 straight on the road.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-10, 3.58 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 3.94)

Nine of Santana's last 12 starts have been of the quality variety, including a no-decision against Kansas City on Tuesday in which he allowed three runs and three hits over six innings. He is 6-3 with a 2.57 ERA after opening the season 1-7 with a 5.10 mark. Included in that stretch is seven innings of one-run ball in a July 20 start at Detroit, against whom Santana is 9-3 with a 3.14 ERA lifetime.

Norris has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his nine starts this season and has lasted at least six innings in two of his last three as he gains strength following an oblique issue. His longest outing of the year was a 6 1/3-inning effort at Minnesota on Aug. 25, when he allowed two runs to pick up the win. The 23-year-old has allowed three runs with nine strikeouts and zero walks in 10 career innings against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit is 29-30 against division opponents and 47-36 against all other teams.

2. Minnesota DH-1B Joe Mauer (quads) rested on Sunday and is considered day-to-day.

3. Twins 2B Brian Dozier has gone without a homer in four straight games after clubbing seven in his previous five contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 3