Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were sliding with four losses in five games, but once again the Minnesota Twins proved to be an obliging opponent for their American League Central rival. Detroit improved to 11-2 against Minnesota with a come-from-behind victory Monday and go for its fifth straight win over the visiting Twins on Tuesday in the second of a four-game series.

Ian Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera homered in the series opener as the Tigers drew within one game of Baltimore for the second wild card. Cabrera, who is 8-for-16 in his last four games against Minnesota, moved into a tie with Jason Giambi for 42nd on the all-time list with 440 homers. Brian Dozier joined Harmon Killebrew as the only players in franchise history with 40 homers, but he wasn't in a mood to celebrate Monday. "We're on pace to lose 100 games so it doesn't sit well with me no matter how many homers you hit," Dozier told reporters.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (5-9, 5.34 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matt Boyd (5-3, 3.89)

Gibson's winless drought reached four starts when he was tagged for four runs on eight hits over six innings in a no-decision against Kansas City last time out. He has surrendered at least four runs in each of the four starts, including a loss to Detroit on Aug. 23 in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over five innings. J.D. Martinez is 9-for-22 with a pair of homers and Kinsler is 9-for-24 against Gibson.

Boyd absorbed his first loss since June 18 despite a strong outing at the Chicago White Sox in his last start, when he gave up two runs on eight hits over a season high-tying seven innings. Boyd beat the Twins for the second time in as many starts this season with six innings of three-run ball on Aug. 24. Boyd matched his season high with seven strikeouts on July 18 against Minnesota, when he tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kinsler has hit seven leadoff homers this season, tying Curtis Granderson for the franchise record.

2. Twins 3B Miguel Sano left Monday's game due to back tightness and expects to miss a few games.

3. Tigers LF Justin Upton exited the series opener with a left calf strain, but could return Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 3