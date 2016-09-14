Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have leveled off since a five-game winning streak in late August, playing .500 ball over their last 16 games to slow their charge for a playoff berth. Anibal Sanchez will look to give the Tigers their first win by a starting pitcher since Aug. 26 when they host the Minnesota Twins in the third of a four-game series.

With Matt Boyd lasting only 3 2/3 innings Tuesday, Detroit's rotation is in shambles with 13-game loser Sanchez and Mike Pelfrey, who hasn't appeared since July 31, set to start the final two games of the series. Tuesday's 8-1 drubbing dropped the Tigers two games behind Toronto and Baltimore for the second wild card in the tightly contested American League. The top four hitters in Minnesota's lineup accounted for 11 hits and seven RBIs, led by rookie shortstop Jorge Polanco (3-for-4, HR, four RBIs), who came up a triple shy of the cycle. Brian Dozier, who clubbed his 40th homer in the series opener, also had three hits to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (8-11, 6.13 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sánchez (7-13, 5.69)

Duffey is mired in a wobbly stretch against division rivals, losing his third straight start by allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits over five innings versus Cleveland. He has yielded at least four runs in seven of his last nine outings and surrendered nine home runs in his last eight turns. He was rocked for six runs over three innings in a loss to the Tigers on Aug. 24 to fall to 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA against them.

A combination of fellow starter Jordan Zimmermann's health and Sanchez's performance could determine if he remains in the rotation. Sanchez picked up his second straight no-decision by giving up three runs and eight hits over five innings and has won only once in his last seven outings, beating the Twins with seven innings of three-run ball. Dozier has struggled against Sanchez with four hits and one homer in 26 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Miguel Sano (back) sat out Tuesday's game and is not expected to play Wednesday.

2. Zimmermann is scheduled to throw an 80-pitch simulated game Wednesday.

3. Minnesota placed RHP Trevor May (back) on the 15-day disabled list and is shutting the reliever down for the year.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 4