Preview: Twins at Tigers

Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers will try to build off a slump-busting offensive effort when they host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series. The Tigers had been held to four runs or fewer seven games in a row, going 2-5 in that stretch, before breaking out for 13 hits in Wednesday's 9-6 victory and pulling within a game of the second wild card in the American League.

Cabrera continued to torment Minnesota pitching with a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh and an RBI single, giving him a .367 average and four homers in 15 meetings this year. The two-time MVP moved past Jason Giambi and into sole possession of 42nd place on the all-time home run list with his 441st and he is one RBI shy of tying the great Joe DiMaggio, who had 1,537. Cabrera has two homers in 16 at-bats against Twins starter Hector Santiago, who opposes Detroit's Mike Pelfrey in the series finale. Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier slugged his 41st home run Wednesday to become the first Twin since Harmon Killebrew in 1971 to reach that mark.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Hector Santiago (11-8, 4.75 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (4-9, 4.76)

Santiago is 1-4 with a 6.34 ERA in seven starts since joining the Twins at the trade deadline, but he is now trending in the right direction. The 28-year-old is 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA over his last three appearances despite walking 11 and striking out 10 in 19 1/3 innings. Santiago gave up six runs in 6 2/3 innings against Detroit earlier this season and is 1-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 15 career meetings (eight starts).

Pelfrey last pitched July 31 at Houston - tossing five scoreless innings - before a back strain placed him on the disabled list. He gave up five runs and nine hits with one strikeout in 3 1/3 innings during one rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Sept. 3. The former first-round pick is 1-0 with a 5.28 ERA in his career against the Twins, with whom he went 11-27 from 2013-15.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers own a 12-3 advantage in the season series and have registered at least 10 hits in nine of those encounters.

2. Dozier is hitting .377 during a career-high 18-game hitting streak.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer (quad) has missed four straight games but took grounders Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 5