Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Minnesota Twins are in a different place than they were a season ago with timely hitting, pitching and defense as they continue their six-game road trip with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers beginning Tuesday. Minnesota is off to a 5-1 start, winning its first two series - against Kansas City and the Chicago White Sox - for the first time since 2010 after needing 16 games to win five in 2016 when an 0-9 start led to a 59-103 finish and the worst record in baseball.

"We're competing right now. Everything is going our way," Twins right-hander Ervin Santana told reporters after defeating Chicago 4-1 on Sunday. That can especially be said for Miguel Sano, who is batting .350 with two home runs and eight RBIs, while Jorge Polanco is batting .389 after they each homered Sunday. Detroit defeated Boston and Chris Sale 2-1 on Monday to take three of four from the Red Sox and is off to a 4-2 start. Minnesota's Hector Santiago opposes Matthew Boyd in a matchup of left-handers who had much-different experiences in their season-opening starts.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Hector Santiago (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (0-1, 19.29)

Santiago allowed one run, four hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings of a 9-1 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday. The 29-year-old New Jersey native, who is 37-38 in 175 games (117 starts), is 2-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 17 appearances (10 starts) versus Detroit - 1-1, 6.62 in three turns last season. Santiago fares well against Tigers sluggers Miguel Cabrera (5-for-22, two home runs, four RBIs) and Victor Martinez (4-for-22).

Boyd yielded five runs, five hits and four walks while striking out two in 2 1/3 innings of an 11-2 loss to the White Sox in Chicago on Thursday. The 26-year-old Washington native was coming off a tremendous spring training, allowing two runs and striking out 20 in 22 innings over his final five appearances. Boyd is 3-1 with a 3.94 ERA in five starts versus Minnesota with all the decisions coming in 2016 with Robby Grossman (4-for-7, two home runs) the biggest thorn in his side.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit OF Justin Upton (2-for-14, six strikeouts, four walks this season) did not play Monday because of upper back tightness.

2. The Tigers optioned RHP Bruce Rondon and his 40.50 ERA to Toledo of the International League after he allowed three runs in consecutive appearances versus Boston on Friday and Sunday. RHP Joe Jimenez joined the team Monday after Detroit purchased his contract from Toledo.

3. The Tigers won 15 of 19 meetings last season, with all four losses and six victories coming at Comerica Park.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Twins 2