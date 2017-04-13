Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are off to a 6-2 start as they try for a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday and one of the best hitters in baseball history is barely contributing. Miguel Cabrera, who turns 34 on Tuesday, is the owner of 2,522 hits and a career .320 average - numbers that have him on the fast track to the Hall of Fame - but is 3-for-28 with nine strikeouts to start 2016 after going 0-for-4 and seeing only six pitches in Wednesday's 5-3 victory.

Some believe Cabrera is still suffering from a back injury that affected him during the World Baseball Classic and spring training, but Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that “(Cabrera) hasn’t said anything to me about it, if it is.” Relief for Cabrera could come soon as he's batting .432 with six home runs, five doubles and 14 RBIs in 44 at-bats versus Minnesota right-hander Phil Hughes, who takes the ball Thursday. Hughes was sharp in his season opener after recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that derailed his 2016 campaign in June and opposes Jordan Zimmermann, who also came back strong after missing big chunks of time last season with a neck injury. The Twins have lost three of four after a 4-0 start, scoring 10 runs in their last four contests after recording 24 in the first four.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (1-0, 1.50)

Hughes allowed one run and five hits while striking out three in six innings of a 3-1 victory over the White Sox in Chicago on Friday. "For me, personally, I feel like last year was tough, physically and mentally, to get through that, so I'm happy to start this year off on a good note," the 30-year-old Californian told reporters after improving to 8-20 with a 5.50 ERA in 39 April starts. Hughes is 8-9 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 games (18 starts) versus Detroit - 4-4, 2.91 in nine turns at Comerica Park - and fares well against Ian Kinsler (7-for-36), but not as much versus Victor Martinez (.308, home run, six RBIs in 39 at-bats).

Zimmermann allowed one run, four hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings of a 4-1 victory over Boston on Saturday for his first victory since June 14. "Everything feels good. Neck is great," the 30-year-old Wisconsin native told reporters. "First game, so take it slow and move forward." Zimmermann is 3-0 with a 3.43 ERA in three starts versus Minnesota and has little trouble with Brian Dozer (1-for-10, four strikeouts), who hit his first home run of the season Wednesday after belting 42 in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. OF Austin Romine belted his first career grand slam Wednesday, giving the Tigers home runs in their first eight games of a season for the first time.

2. Twins CF Byron Buxton appeared as a pinch runner in the ninth inning Wednesday. Buxton is 2-for-29 with a major league-leading 17 strikeouts this season.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer has 100 RBIs versus Detroit - more than any other active player - after delivering a two-run single Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Twins 2