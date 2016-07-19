Upton's 200th career homer lifts Tigers past Twins

DETROIT -- Matt Boyd pitched six scoreless innings to collect his first victory this season and Justin Upton ripped his 200th career homer, lifting the Detroit Tigers past the Minnesota Twins 1-0 on Monday at Comerica Park.

Making his seventh start, Boyd (1-2) allowed only three hits and one walk while tying his career high with seven strikeouts. Boyd retired the last seven batters he faced and finished with a flourish in the sixth, striking out Miguel Sano and Brian Dozier after snaring a Joe Mauer line drive.

Upton's second-inning shot down the left-field line was all that Boyd and three Detroit relievers would need against the downtrodden Twins. Upton, who was stuck on 199 home runs since July 7, had two of Detroit's three hits. Francisco Rodriguez finished up to notch his 26th save.

The game ended on a strikeout-throwout double play, with catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia gunning down pinch-runner Danny Santana after Brian Dozier fanned.

Detroit, which is 7-0 against Minnesota this season, has won three of four since the All-Star break. The Tigers recorded their first 1-0 win of the season.

Ricky Nolasco (4-8) was the hard-luck loser, allowing just three hits in six innings, though he did not have a strikeout.

The last-place Twins, who fired GM Terry Ryan earlier in the day, were limited to three hits -- singles by Kurt Suzuki and Sano and a double from Max Kepler. They have lost three of four since the break.

Nolasco retired the first five batters he faced before Upton turned on an inside fastball for his 10th homer this season. Upton went hitless on Sunday after he missed the first two games following the All-Star break because of a death in his family.

Nolasco escaped a bases-loaded situation in the third as cleanup hitter Victor Martinez flied out to end the inning. Minnesota had three baserunners in the fourth but a double play helped Boyd escape without any damage.

NOTES: Twins manager Paul Molitor was assured by owner Jim Pohlad that his job was safe the rest of the year and into next season despite the firing of GM Terry Ryan on Monday. "I'm grateful because I want to keep doing this," Molitor said. ... Interim Twins GM Rob Antony had no inkling a change was in the works until Sunday. "He's been a mentor, he's been like a dad for me," Antony said of Ryan. "It's a tough day for a lot of people." ... Detroit RHP Jordan Zimmermann threw a pain-free, 25-pitch bullpen session on Monday. Zimmermann, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a neck strain, will throw another bullpen session before making a rehab start. ... The Tigers reinstated RHP Warwick Saupold from the disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. Saupold, who made five relief appearances with Detroit, was placed on the disabled list on June 1 with a groin injury.