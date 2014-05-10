Tigers flip power switch, rout Twins

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers put aside their running shoes and reverted to their old slugging ways on Saturday.

Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez blasted three-run home runs, powering the Tigers to a 9-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have changed their approach under new manager Brad Ausmus, ranking second in the American League in stolen bases. Former manager Jim Leyland, who was in attendance, rarely called for a steal and preferred to rely on the long ball.

“Leyland always played for the three-run bomb,” winning pitcher Max Scherzer said. “We had two of them, so I guess we can tip our hat to him.”

Cabrera, the Tigers’ first baseman, capped a six-run, second-inning outburst with his fifth home run of the season. Designated hitter Martinez hit a home run for the fourth time in six games during the seventh inning and has a team-high eight.

“I‘m not surprised when he does that,” Cabrera said of Martinez. “He’s been doing that his whole career. He’s been crushing it for 11 years in the big leagues.”

Scherzer (5-1) saw his streak of 16 straight shutout innings end in the third on Brian Dozier’s three-run home run, but still notched the victory. He allowed a season-high four walks and struck out a season-low six, halting his franchise-record streak of at least seven strikeouts through his first seven starts.

”I was a little off today,“ Scherzer said. ”I walked way too many guys and I wasn’t throwing first-pitch strikes. But I made some pitches when I needed and kept the game where it needed it to be.

“So even though it’s not the best I’ve thrown this year, I can walk away with my head high.”

Tigers left fielder Don Kelly had two hits, scored a run and robbed Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki of a home run in the first.

Dozier’s nine home runs lead major-league second baseman, but that was the extent of the Twins’ attack.

“We made Scherzer work, made him throw pitches,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’ve been very good at that, but ultimately, we couldn’t get another big hit to get back into it.”

Kyle Gibson (3-3), Minnesota’s starter, gave up six runs and lasted only two innings.

Cabrera’s three-run blast highlighted a six-run second, when the Tigers sent 10 batters to the plate.

Catcher Alex Avila and shortstop Andrew Romine drove in the first two runs with singles. Avila scored on Dozier’s throwing error after a fielder’s choice and Cabrera followed with his opposite-field shot that landed in the first row above the 365-foot mark.

Gardenhire felt if shortstop Danny Santana had not tried for a force play on Torii Hunter’s grounder, the inning would have ended before Cabrera came to the plate. Dozier made his error throwing to home plate.

”Our kid just couldn’t make a pitch,“ Gardenhire said. ”We missed one play out there, which turned out to be a big one. Danny probably needed to throw the ball to first base and he tried to get the out at second and it turned into a mess.

“Then Gibby gives up the big three-run homer, misfires and hangs one.”

Dozier cut Detroit’s lead in half at 6-3 with his three-run shot to left on an 0-and-2 pitch.

Martinez gave the Tigers a six-run lead once again with his three-run smash into the right field stands off Michael Tonkin.

“I always make sure every time I go to the plate, just try to be a tough out,” Martinez said. “I just want to battle and see what happens.”

Joe Mauer returned to the Twins’ lineup after missing the previous five games because of back spasms. Mauer, who served as the designated hitter, went 1-for-3 with a walk.

NOTES: Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, who retired after last season, was honored during a pregame ceremony. “It was a wonderful run,” said Leyland, Detroit’s manager from 2006-13. “The missing piece was the World Series trophy.” ... The Twins are 2-9 over the last 11 games against Detroit RHP Max Scherzer. ... Twins LF Jason Kubel was not in the lineup on Saturday. He started the previous 13 games and hit .167. ... Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez will throw a simulated game in Baltimore on Tuesday. Sanchez, who is on the 15-day disabled list because of a right middle finger laceration, is expected to start against the Boston Red Sox next weekend. ... Detroit LF Andy Dirks, who underwent back surgery in March, has resumed light baseball activities. Dirks is on schedule to return to action in June. ... Twins pitchers entered the game with 199 strikeouts, fewest in the majors, while their hitters had fanned 315 times, second-most in the American League.