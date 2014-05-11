Twins rally past Tigers

DETROIT -- Manager Ron Gardenhire didn’t get to see it live but his Minnesota Twins pulled off a rare feat on Sunday afternoon. Behind some clutch hitting and an outfield error, they became the first team to erase a late deficit against the Detroit Tigers this season.

Eduardo Nunez’s go-ahead single highlighted a three-run, eighth-inning outburst and the Twins rallied for a 4-3 victory at Comerica Park.

Detroit had been 19-0 when leading after seven innings before reliever Joba Chamberlain failed to hold a 3-1 advantage. The Twins won the three-game series, 2-1.

“I’ve said all along, we never feel like we’re out of it,” said Gardenhire, who watched from the clubhouse after being ejected in the fourth. “It may look like we’re out of it but I always feel we’ve got something in us. Watching them in there today, those boys were getting after it pretty good -- some big at-bats, some big hits and it was a really nice win. It was a good way to go home to an off-day.”

Catcher Josmil Pinto had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI for Minnesota while reliever Jared Burton (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning and picked up the victory. Closer Glen Perkins got the last four outs to record his 10th save. Samuel Deduno gave up three runs on six hits in six innings in his second start of the season.

Detroit squandered six shutout innings by rookie left-hander Robbie Ray in his second major league start. Ray allowed four hits, walked one and struck out two.

“It’s a rough one. I’ll wear that one,” Chamberlain (1-2) said. “That one’s on me. Robbie pitched well and we got some runs and there’s nothing I can say. I blew it. There’s no getting around it.”

All of Minnesota’s runs in the eighth scored with two outs. Pinto ripped an RBI single and when the ball bounced past left fielder Rajai Davis, designated hitter Joe Mauer scored all the way from first with the tying run.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus thought the ball hit an object but Davis wasn’t sure.

“It just hopped up on my glove,” Davis said. “Tough play. It’s unfortunate but it’s tough to anticipate a hop like that in the outfield.”

Nunez, the left fielder, then knocked in Pinto with his run-scoring single, his first RBI this season.

The Twins were down 3-0 before pinch hitter Danny Santana’s single off reliever Ian Krol broke up the shutout in the seventh. That run was also aided by Detroit’s outfield.

Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter held the ball too long on Santana’s hit, allowing Pinto to score from second even though third base coach Joe Vavra wanted Pinto to stop.

Gardenhire was ejected for the first time this season and 68th time in his career during the fourth inning.

The controversy involved a bases-loaded grounder to short by Detroit shortstop Andrew Romine that struck Tigers center fielder Austin Jackson. Jackson was automatically out but Gardenhire felt Jackson intentionally let the ball hit him to prevent a double play and thus Romine should have also been called out. It didn’t end up costing the Twins as Deduno got out of the jam.

“What you’re taught as a base runner in those situations is to screen a defender,” Gardenhire said. “They were saying he didn’t see the ball, he just took off running and I can tell you that’s (baloney). I watched the video, he’s looking right at the ball and he’s trying to screen our defender.”

First baseman Miguel Cabrera’s sacrifice fly gave Detroit a 1-0 lead in the first. Jackson’s RBI single brought home Cabrera in the fourth. Jackson was hit by Romine’s grounder two batters later.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler’s solo shot, his third homer this season, made it 3-0 in the fifth. Kinsler had a solo homer and scored twice.

NOTES: Twins RHP Casey Fien was taken out in the eighth with a right arm contusion after being struck by Detroit DH Victor Martinez’s line drive. ... Detroit CF Austin Jackson has a nine-game hitting streak. ... Tigers utility man Don Kelly started at 3B after making a home-run saving catch in LF on Saturday. ... The Twins begin a six-game homestand against Boston on Tuesday while the Tigers play nine straight on the road, starting with a trip to Baltimore on Monday. ... Joe Mauer, who served as Minnesota’s DH two consecutive games, should return to 1B on Tuesday, according to manager Ron Gardenhire. Mauer missed the previous five games with back spasms.