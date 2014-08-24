Verlander returns to help Tigers top Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Riding a three-game losing streak after two embarrassing losses to last-place Minnesota, the Detroit Tigers needed Justin Verlander to be, well, Justin Verlander.

The right-hander wasn’t dominant, but he was good enough to slow down the red-hot Minnesota Twins as the Tigers won the second game of a day-night doubleheader 8-6 on Saturday night at Target Field.

Minnesota took the first game 12-4, winning the first two games of the series by a combined score of 32-10.

Verlander (11-11), pitching for the first time in 12 days after skipping a start with a sore shoulder, allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks, getting his first win since Aug. 1.

“Early in the game, his velocity was decent,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He got a little tired towards the end, probably because the time off more than anything else. But he was able to get a win.”

Perhaps more important, he nearly finished six innings after the previous two Detroit starters were only able to get four outs apiece.

“This is a lineup that’s really locked in right now,” Verlander said of the Twins. “But the big part for me is how I felt with my shoulder. It felt good, especially early. It got fatigued much quicker than usual, but I was able to keep our team in the game and the guys did a great job of battling and putting runs up on the board.”

Offense hasn’t been an issue for Detroit in this series and it certainly wasn’t in Saturday’s nightcap. Detroit hammered out 17 hits and left eight runners on base, scoring at least one run in six of their nine trips to the plate.

“Losing three in a row is tough, especially the last two games,” Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter said. “Twenty? Twenty runs? Then they score 12? We needed that win and that spark. I think we had more fight in the second game.”

Trailing 4-3 heading to the sixth inning, the Tigers jumped on Twins right-hander Trevor May for three straight one-out hits, including a two-run single by shortstop Eugenio Suarez, to take the lead for good.

Third baseman Nick Castellanos drove in two more runs in the seventh with an RBI single to right field, giving the Tigers some breathing room at 7-4.

“A couple of bloops and blops. They just kept adding on,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Two here, two there, that’s just a sign that our bullpen is probably a little overused here. Everybody starts getting a little worn down on days like today.”

Former Twin Joe Nathan allowed a single, a double and one run in the ninth inning for Detroit but posted his 27th save.

May was in line for his first major league win until running into trouble in the sixth inning. He gave up five runs and 11 hits but didn’t walk a batter while striking out four, dropping to 0-3.

“Not giving away any of the free passes was definitely a plus,” May said. “But at this point, it’s making adjustments and making pitches to get guys out. I don’t think I did that very well.”

Eight of the Tigers’ nine starters registered at least one hit Saturday night, including Hunter, first baseman Victor Martinez and left fielder J.D. Martinez, who each had three hits. Castellanos, Suarez and catcher Bryan Holaday had two hits apiece.

After trading runs in the second inning and watching the Tigers take a 2-1 lead in the third, the Twins scored three in the bottom of the third thanks to two RBI doubles.

First baseman Joe Mauer knocked in one with a double to the gap in right center field, knotting the score at 2. Three batters later, third baseman Trevor Plouffe drove a two-base hit into the left-field corner.

The double was Plouffe’s second of the night and 36th of the season, tying Gary Gaetti for third on the team’s season doubles list among third basemen.

Kennys Vargas had a career-high five RBIs in the first game of the day, leading a Minnesota attack that posted a six-run second inning for the second time in as many games.

Trailing 9-1 in the fifth inning, Detroit strung together three-consecutive RBI singles to make it a five-run game, but a bases-loaded double by Vargas in the seventh inning dashed any hopes of a miracle comeback.

Yohan Pino allowed four runs (one earned) in five innings for his second career major league victory.

NOTES: The Tigers recalled RHP Buck Farmer, LHP Patrick McCoy and LHP Kyle Lobstein from Toledo in advance of the twin bill. Farmer started the first game and is Detroit’s 26th player. ... To make room for McCoy and Lobstein on the roster, the Tigers optioned LHPs Robbie Ray and Ian Krol to Toledo after the game Friday night. ... Twins RHP Yohan Pino was their 26th player for Saturday and started game one after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester.