Tigers lose, go into final game needing win

DETROIT -- A 162-game season has come down to the last one in terms of determining where the Detroit Tigers will begin their postseason play.

A win over Minnesota on Sunday means Detroit will travel to Baltimore on Thursday to begin the divisional round of the American League playoffs.

A victory by Minnesota over Detroit combined with a Kansas City victory at Baltimore would create a tie for the Central lead, setting up a one-game playoff Monday for the division title in Detroit.

The Twins stalled the Tigers for a second straight game Saturday night with a 16-hit attack that included 14 singles and two home runs in a 12-3 victory.

The Chicago White Sox held off the Royals 5-4 to keep Kansas City one game behind.

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar had six RBIs on four hits, including a three-run homer, his sixth homer of the season.

Detroit and Kansas City will both make the playoffs, one as the wild card.

”I‘m not going to go into the off-season feeling good about much,“ winning pitcher Ricky Nolasco (6-12) said, noting his record. ”I feel good about this game. I did my job.

“It’s always cool to be the spoiler, but you don’t play this game to be the spoiler. You play to be in their position.”

Nolasco went six innings and allowed two runs and five hits. He walked two, struck out six and gave up to two RBIs to Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos.

One was Castellanos’ 11th home run, which came in the second inning, and one bases-loaded groundout to the pitcher in the sixth. Castellanos was also responsible for the third Detroit RBI with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

“We hit some soft and we hit some hard,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said. “A lot of them kept going in the right places. We beat some out and a couple dropped in.”

The Twins broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning that featured 11 batters and eight singles.

”Nolasco the last couple outings has been tough against us,“ Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. ”We haven’t had great at-bats. He mixes it up. He throws his curveball, changes speeds on it, uses his slider, especially against right-handed hitters.

“I don’t want to say I‘m upset with any of the at-bats because the truth is the (Friday) game, we were in such a hole early it kind of takes the wind out of your sails. We tried to creep back in and they scored four more and took the wind out of our sails again. It’s kind of a little demoralizing in that sense.”

Escobar batted twice in the inning and had two singles, the last one driving in two runs. Left fielder Chris Herrmann also had three singles, two in the fifth, and drove in a run.

Escobar’s three-run homer, his sixth home run of the season, came in the eighth inning. Second baseman Brian Dozier’s 23rd home run led off the eighth and he had an RBI single in the fifth.

Rookie left-hander Kyle Lobstein (1-2) started for Detroit and gave up no runs for four innings. He departed after catcher Eric Fryer’s two-run single. Lobstein was charged with all six runs in the inning even though left-hander Phil Coke gave up Escobar’s two-run single.

“I felt good,” Lobstein said. “It was unfortunate that happened. It’s still exciting, though. We’re still in a good position.”

First baseman Joe Mauer had an RBI on a groundout to first with the bases loaded in the inning.

Detroit suffered a potentially key loss when center fielder Rajai Davis had to leave the game after batting in the second inning. The club announced in the eighth inning that it was a Grade 1 pubic symphysis strain.

“Don’t ask me what that means,” Ausmus said. “I‘m not really sure. But it’s not his groin. He’s actually moving pretty well and he’ll be re-evaluated in the morning.”

Left-hander Brian Duensing pitched the seventh for the Twins, right-hander Ryan Pressly gave up Castellanos’ sacrifice fly in the eighth and left-hander Tommy Milone worked the ninth.

Minnesota has won 10 of 18 games between the teams with one left.

“We get up for these guys,” Gardenhire said. “They’re in our division. We face them a lot.”

NOTES: Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez pitched an inning of relief Friday night, only the second time in his career he has come out of the bullpen. “I‘m not concerned about it and he’s not concerned about it,” manager Brad Ausmus said after Sanchez gave up one hit in his inning. ... 2B Brian Dozier ended play with 112 runs scored, seventh most in Minnesota history. ... 3B Miguel Cabrera’s 25th home run of the season Friday night was the 390th of his career, tying 3B Graig Nettles for 58th all time. ... C Josmil Pinto was subbed out of the Minnesota lineup after the top of the first inning, replaced on the field by Eric Fryer. The Twins said after the game he began throwing up when he came back to the dugout.