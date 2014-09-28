Price pays dividends for AL Central champ Tigers

DETROIT -- A game like Sunday’s is exactly why the Detroit Tigers brought in David Price and Ian Kinsler.

Price pitched dominant baseball, scattering four hits over 7 1/3 innings, while Kinsler drove in two of the Tigers’ runs in a 3-0 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Twins that gave Detroit its fourth American League Central Division championship in a row.

Price, obtained in a July 31 trade with Tampa Bay, was removed in favor of right-hander Joba Chamberlain after getting leadoff man shortstop Danny Santana to fly out to center to open the eighth.

“That was the plan,” manager Brad Ausmus of Detroit said. “We wanted David to get Santana and then bring Joba in. I would have liked to have clinched a few days ago, but we were able to get the job done.”

Kinsler was obtained in an off-season deal with Texas in a deal that shed Detroit of first baseman Prince Fielder, a post-season disappointment two straight years with the Tigers.

Chamberlain finished the eighth and right-hander Joe Nathan, who had his worst statistical season at age 39, pitched the ninth to get his 35th save.

“He’s an experienced guy,” Ausmus said. “I know people like to look at numbers, but getting the 25th, 26th and 27th outs are a lot different than the 19th, 20th and 21st. It was nice to hear the ‘Let’s Go Joe’ chants again.”

Detroit staved off division runner-up Kansas City, which began the day just one game out of first and could have forced a one-game tiebreaker at Comerica Park on Monday by winning had the Tigers lost. Instead, Detroit will go to Baltimore on Thursday to open an AL Division Series.

“I don’t want to think about that yet,” Ausmus said. “We’ll probably have a meeting Monday to go over the roster and that stuff. We didn’t know which direction we were going to go until (Sunday).”

The left-handed Price (15-12, 4-4 with Detroit) allowed Minnesota two runners in an inning just once -- first and second with one out in the fourth -- but a strikeout and ground ball got him out of the inning.

Price struck out eight, walked two and the only extra base hit he allowed was a one-out double to center fielder Aaron Hicks in the fifth. A strikeout and flyout ended that inning.

“David Price is a big-time pitcher,” manager Ron Gardenhire of Minnesota said. “All his pitches were working. He stopped us, and that’s hard to do. We’ve been swinging the bats really good lately.”

Right-hander Kyle Gibson (13-12) pitched almost as well for Minnesota, striking out six and allowing just four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

He checked Detroit on three hits for seven innings and the only run he allowed in that time was the 0-1 breaking ball he hung with two out in the third that Kinsler slammed into the Detroit bullpen in left.

”He pitched a really good game against a lineup like that on a day like that,“ Gardenhire said of his starter. ”It was good to see. I think he matched up against one of the best pitchers in the game.

“I think he knows what he has to do to be successful.”

Gibson faltered in the eighth, walking two of his three batters with one out before Kinsler grounded an RBI single to left that made it 2-0. Right fielder Torii Hunter greeted right-handed reliever Lester Oliveros with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.

”Hopefully I can take this into the playoffs,“ Kinsler said. ”We’ve got a lot of things to accomplish.

“I‘m having a lot of fun hitting in front of Torii (right fielder Hunter) and Miggy (first baseman Miguel Cabrera) right now. You get a lot of good pitches to hit in front of them.”

NOTES: CF Rajai Davis of Detroit is hopeful of being able to play by Thursday after suffering a Grade 1 pubic symphysis strain Saturday night. “It makes a big difference, him not playing,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said of Davis. “He’s able to turn the lineup over.” ... RHP Jared Burton embraced Minnesota’s closer role in the absence of injured LHP Glen Perkins, Gardenhire said. ... Twins LF Chris Herrmann enhances his chances of making the Twins out of spring training next year because he can also catch, Gardenhire notes. ... CF Ezequiel Carrera took over for Davis in center and at the bottom of the Tigers’ lineup. “I‘m grateful for the opportunity to help the team,” Carrera said. ... Despite the loss, Minnesota took the season’s series from Detroit, 10-9.