Price dominates, Tigers blank Twins in opener

DETROIT -- It wasn’t as easy as it look for David Price and the Detroit Tigers.

Price fell one out shy of a complete-game five-hitter Monday and got home run support from J.D. Martinez and Alex Avila in Detroit’s 4-0 Opening Day victory over the Minnesota Twins.

“Alex came over to me after the game and told me how proud he was of me,” Price said. “He said, ‘To do that without your best stuff, to trust your defense, and get in that groove, that’s great.'”

“He didn’t have the best command,” Avila said. “But he adapted to that early. He was able to mix his pitches and get a lot of quick outs.”

Price retired the first 13 batters he faced, thanks to two excellent defensive plays, before giving up a solid line single over third to designated hitter Kennys Vargas with one out in the fifth.

Minnesota got consecutive singles to lead off the sixth and two straight with two out in the ninth, chasing Price.

Manager Brad Ausmus was booed when he came out to visit Price after he gave up a two-out single in the ninth and he got booed again when he yanked the starter for closer Joe Nathan following an infield single by the Twins’ Joe Mauer.

Nathan got former Tiger right fielder Torii Hunter to look at a called third strike to end the game and earned the save.

“We got after him early,” Paul Molitor said after completing his first game as manager of the Twins. “But they made a couple of nice plays behind him. He’s a good guy to play defense behind.”

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes went over the fence in left field to haul in a long drive by Minnesota catcher Kurt Suzuki with one out in the third. Second baseman Ian Kinsler made a leaping stab of a liner by shortstop Danny Santana leading off the fourth.

“We got the two singles (leading off the sixth) but Price got a strikeout and a double play to get out of it,” Molitor said.

The double play ball was hit directly at shortstop Jose Iglesias, who missed last season with stress fractures in both legs. Iglesias had a pair of singles and stole second each time, indicating there is no problem with his legs.

Detroit struck for three runs in the fifth off losing right-hander Phil Hughes, all on home runs.

Right fielder Martinez opened the inning with a long drive over the right centerfield fence. Cespedes doubled down the left field line and one out later Avila hit a home run to left center.

The Tigers added a run in the sixth. Cespedes tripled with one out and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by third baseman Nick Castellanos.

The Opening Day start for Price was the first after seven straight openers for right-hander Justin Verlander, who is slated to go on the disabled list Tuesday because of a sore right shoulder.

Price struck out five and didn’t walk anybody. He entered the ninth having thrown just 85 pitches and left having thrown 101.

NOTES: RHP Justin Verlander of Detroit threw a 40-pitch bullpen Sunday, but his status for starting April 12 at Cleveland is still in doubt. “The last couple of pitches were not so great,” manager Brad Ausmus said. It is not known if he will pitch against minor-leaguers Tuesday as scheduled. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor was glad to get his first game as a major league manager out of the way. “In the course of the spring you think about expectations about what particular days are going to bring, but you’re not really sure until you get out there. This is a transformational year for us, and myself as well.” ... Ausmus elected to start Rajai Davis in center, leading off, over newcomer Anthony Gose, to have RF J.D. Martinez batting fifth one slot above LF Yoenis Cespedes and 3B Nick Castellanos seventh, one spot ahead of C Alex Avila. ... RHP J.R. Graham made his major league debut, relieving starter RHP Phil Hughes to begin the seventh.