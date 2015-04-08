EditorsNote: Updates throughout

Tigers keep Twins scoreless after two games

DETROIT -- Last year, the Minnesota Twins seemed to have Detroit’s number, finishing the season series with a 10-9 edge over the American League Central champion Tigers.

Two games into 2015, Detroit seems to have Minnesota’s number -- make that numbers, and those are 18 and 0.

Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings on Wednesday, second baseman Ian Kinsler drove in four runs and shortstop Jose Iglesias chipped in four hits to pace Detroit to an 11-0 win over Minnesota in the Tigers’ second straight shutout of the Twins.

So Minnesota is still looking for its first run in 2015 after 18 innings. In fact, the Twins have not even gotten a runner to third against Tigers pitching.

”In two games, we’ve had 18 zeroes,“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said after right-hander Ricky Nolasco gave up four walks, six hits and six runs in three innings plus three batters in his start.”I‘m sure it’s a little bit frustrating.

“The veterans know we just need to stay relaxed. I‘m sure things will start to fall. You don’t want to get too crazy yet. We’ve faced two good pitchers. We’ll come back.”

Sanchez nearly duplicated left-hander David Price’s Opening Day performance from Monday (8 2/3 innings of five-hit shutout ball in a 4-0 win). But after he walked his only two batters of the game on 3-2 pitches with two outs in the seventh, he was pulled in favor of rookie Angel Nesbitt.

The hard-throwing right-hander got the last out after left-hander Ian Krol worked a scoreless eighth, with right-handers Al Albuerquerque (two outs) and Joakim Soria (one out) finishing.

Sanchez allowed singles in the third and fourth innings plus a leadoff double in the sixth, walking two and striking out six.

”He stopped trying to make every pitch a perfect nasty pitch,“ said catcher Alex Avila, who had three walks and a single. ”He scaled back.

“He worked the middle of the plate. They have a good lineup that can score runs. We were able to capitalize a little bit on the (cold, damp) weather. They gave us a lot of trouble last year.”

Nolasco, a bust last season after signing a big contract with Minnesota as a free agent, retired six of the first seven batters he faced, seeming taking to heart Molitor’s pre-start advice to trust his fastball more.

But things fell apart after he walked Avila to open the third and gave up a double to Iglesias, who scored three times while drawing a walk in his 4-for-4 game. Avila had three walks and a single, also a perfect day getting on base.

“I got myself into a bad situation,” Nolasco said. “And I couldn’t make some pitches when I needed to. The first time through the lineup I was trying to get them out with some heaters. One start isn’t going to kill you as far as mental-wise.”

Kinsler’s two-run single broke a scoreless tie and first baseman Miguel Cabrera followed with an RBI double down the third base line to make it 3-0. Cabrera added an RBI single in the fifth after Kinsler’s sacrifice fly to left to boost the Tigers’ lead to 9-0.

Center fielder Anthony Gose’s two-run triple to right center, which skipped by right fielder Torii Hunter’s glove, boosted Detroit’s lead to 5-0 in the fourth and he scored on Kinsler’s line double to left center.

Kinsler ended up on third when Twins center fielder Jordan Schafer muffed the ball for an error and he scored on a two-out wild pitch by right-hander reliever Tim Stauffer, which completed the four-run inning.

A double by Iglesias put Avila, who had drawn the first of three straight walks, on third and set up a three-run third.

Gose had an RBI double in the seventh and rookie catcher James McCann, who got his first major league hit in September, collected his first big-league RBI with a two-out single up the middle in the eighth to score Detroit’s 11th run.

After the game, the Tigers announced that right-handed closer Joe Nathan was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained right elbow flexor. Soria replaces him as Detroit’s closer and left-hander Blaine Hardy was being brought up from Triple-A Toledo to fill the roster spot.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Justin Verlander was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 29, for the first time in his career. The Tigers expect Verlander to miss just one start. ... LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start in Verlander’s place Sunday in Cleveland. ... Minnesota RF Torii Hunter may get fined for objecting too strongly to home plate umpire Joe West’s call of a checked-swing third strike Monday in the Twins’ 4-0 loss at Detroit, but he isn’t worried about it. “I said my piece and walked away,” Hunter said. “I know what I‘m doing.” ... CF Anthony Gose got his first start with Detroit on Wednesday and will be used in a rough platoon with CF Rajai Davis. “They both understand their roles,” manager Brad Ausmus said. He noted Gose, who hits left-handed, will face some southpaws while the right-handed hitting Davis will play against some right-handers.