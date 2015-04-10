Greene leads Tigers over Twins

DETROIT -- Alex Avila was not in the least surprised.

“After facing him last year and catching this spring, I was very excited to see what he would do,” Detroit’s starting catcher said Thursday after Tigers’ right-hander Shane Greene sparkled in his first start for his new team.

Greene pitched six innings of shutout ball before allowing Minnesota’s first run of the three-game-old season and right fielder J.D. Martinez drove in three run to lead Detroit to a 7-1 victory and a sweep of their three-game series with the Twins.

“He’s going to win a lot of games for us,” Avila said of Greene, who walked just one and struck out five in his eight innings of four-hit ball. He threw 85 pitches and only came out because manager Brad Ausmus wanted to give veteran lefty Tom Gorzelanny his first inning of work for the Tigers.

Detroit blanked Minnesota in the first two games of the series to set a club record for shutouts at the start of a season. The 1963 St. Louis Cardinals remain the only team to have held their first three opponents without a run.

The game was delayed 3 hours and 36 minutes at the start by rain.

Minnesota did not score in its first 25 innings, an American League record but one inning shy of the major league mark of 26 set by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1943.

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer walked to lead off the seventh inning and came around to score with one out on a double to left-center field by designated hitter Kennys Vargas that skipped by Tigers left fielder Yoenis Cespedes for an error. The run became unearned when the next two batters struck out and flied out.

”The guys were kind of joking about it,“ manager Paul Molitor of Minnesota said of his team finally getting on the scoreboard. ”They were saying, ‘Well, we’re only down 22-1 in the series.

“We finally got one, but it took a misplay to get it.”

There was plenty of doubt about the game being played but both clubs wanted to get it in rather than tack it on to one of the other two series Minnesota plays in Detroit.

So the Tigers waited through drizzle and bad forecasts before beating another round of bad weather passing through the area.

“He was raring to go,” Avila said. “He was really pumped for his first start (with Detroit). I don’t think anything was going to get in his way.”

Third baseman Nick Castellanos tripled leading off the fifth inning and scored on a line single to right by Avila to give Detroit a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers jumped on right-hander Kyle Gibson from the beginning. They reached him for eight hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings. Gibson walked five and didn’t strike out anybody.

”It was a continuation of what was happening in the first two games,“ Molitor said. ”A bloop double to lead off, (J.D.) Martinez gets a bloop and Cespedes hits one in the hole. He (Gibson) tried to battle but after that home run we had to take him out.

“We wanted to get some innings out of him. You can’t be going to you bullpen that early all the time.”

Martinez capped a three-run fourth with his two-run homer, his second home run this season. Detroit’s other run in the inning scored on a bases-loaded double play.

The Tigers scored twice in the first on RBI singles by Martinez and Cespedes and once in the second on an RBI single by designated hitter Victor Martinez.

The previous Minnesota franchise record for scoreless innings at the start of a season was 19 by the 1940 Washington Senators.

NOTES: Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco, pounded for six runs, six hits and four walks Wednesday, was flown back to Minnesota on Thursday for examination of his ailing elbow. “We won’t know anything about a decision until later,” manager Paul Molitor said. “We hope it isn’t serious.” ... Detroit LHP Blaine Hardy was on the bus from Toledo to Louisville on Wednesday when he was informed of his call-up to the Tigers. “I was a little confused about LP (manager Larry Parrish) calling me,” Hardy said. “He was right on the bus in front of me.” ... Twins LF Eduardo Escobar and C Chris Herrmann made their first starts of the season Thursday, although Herrmann had to come out after two innings with a laceration on the bridge of his nose.