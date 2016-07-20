Milone, Twins top Tigers

DETROIT -- Tommy Milone couldn't quite finish off what he started. However, he did more than enough to end the Detroit Tigers' domination of the Minnesota Twins.

Milone took a shutout into the ninth inning while winning his third consecutive start, and the Twins held on for a 6-2 triumph Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Milone (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits over 8 1/3 innings in Minnesota's first victory over the Tigers in eight meetings this season.

"It's obviously no secret we've struggled against them, so it's always nice to get that first one out of the way," said Milone, who walked two and struck out four. "Hopefully, we get on a roll and keep it going (Wednesday)."

Milone hadn't gone more than six innings in his first eight starts this season. It was his longest outing since he tossed 8 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals on July 5, 2013. His only nine-inning complete game came against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 20, 2012.

James McCann's third-inning single was the only hit he gave up until the ninth.

"It feels good to go deep in the game," Milone said. "I just wanted to make sure I attacked the zone. I felt like I was able to do that pretty much all night. I felt good (in the ninth), felt like all the other innings. I just guess I hit a wall or the pitches started getting left up. It's unfortunate, but there's obviously a lot of positives to take out of this outing."

Milone threw 74 of his 109 pitches for strikes, allowing him to dictate what he wanted to throw.

"He attacked. He didn't give in, and he forced us to hit his pitch, really all night long," McCann said. "When pitchers get ahead of hitters, they can afford to do that."

Eduardo Nunez had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Minnesota offense. Brian Dozier capped a five-run seventh with a two-run homer.

Joe Mauer contributed two hits, a run and an RBI, and Kurt Suzuki added two hits and two runs for the Twins, who lost 1-0 to Detroit on Monday.

Twins reliever Brandon Kintzler gave up two hits, then struck out McCann and Jose Iglesias with the bases loaded to end the Tigers' late rally.

"It got a little more interesting than we were hoping, given the six-run cushion," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "When they score a couple and load the bases, it gets your attention really fast, but (Kintzler) made some really quality pitches."

Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez (5-11) was charged with three runs on seven hits in six-plus innings while striking out a season-high 10. He gave up 12 runs over 8 1/3 innings in his previous two starts.

Sanchez now has 12 career double-digit strikeouts performances. His most recent was May 24, 2015, against the Houston Astros.

"He had a very efficient pitch count, and he commanded his fastball extremely well," McCann said. "That really set everything else up. That's a big outing for him, and I really think he can build off it."

Victor Martinez and Nick Castellanos drove in Detroit's runs.

The Twins scratched out a run in the third. Suzuki smacked a one-out single and Byron Buxton followed with a bloop hit. Nunez brought home Suzuki with a sacrifice fly.

Sanchez struck out the side in the fifth and recorded three more K's in the sixth after allowing a leadoff single. He was removed after issuing a walk to Kennys Vargas and single to Suzuki in the seventh.

Following a sacrifice, Nunez slapped a single up the middle off Bruce Rondon to bring home both runners. Mauer's two-out single plated Nunez before Dozier launched his team-high 16th homer over the left field wall to make it 6-0.

NOTES: Tigers manager Brad Ausmus expects the front office to seek roster upgrades before the non-waiver trade deadline unless his team goes on a losing streak over the next 10 days. "Based on recent history, the Tigers organization has always shown that if they're in the hunt, they're buyers," he said. ... The Twins' 1-0 loss to Detroit on Monday was their first by that score since June 2, 2015, at Boston. ... Minnesota SS Eduardo Nunez and Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler were selected their teams' Heart and Hustle Award winners. ... Detroit has won 21 of its last 30 at home. ... Twins RHP Ervin Santana will start Wednesday's matinee despite getting hit in the left arm by a line drive against Cleveland on Friday. He will be opposed by Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who has won seven of his past nine decisions.