Kepler comes through in clutch to lift Twins past Tigers

DETROIT -- When Max Kepler hits a home run, good things usually happen for the downtrodden Minnesota Twins.

While the Twins are 24 games below .500, they're 8-1 when their rookie right fielder goes deep. Kepler did it again on Wednesday in dramatic fashion.

He blasted a tie-breaking solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning to power the Twins to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

"His hits have been spread out as of late," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "It's not like he's been stringing together a lot of hits but when he has gotten hits, they seem to be at large moments to give us a chance to win games. That's a good trend, that he's getting more comfortable with the game on the line."

Kepler, who is hitting .229, smashed a 3-2 changeup from Francisco Rodriguez (1-1) into the right-field stands. He has 10 home runs, including nine over the last 26 games.

"I remember someone telling me he likes to throw changeups in all fastball counts," Kepler said. "Luckily, he left it up. If it was down, it probably would have been a good pitch."

The 23-year-old pointed toward the visitor's dugout as he headed toward first base.

"I was saying, 'Let's go boys. Let's get a win,'" he said. "Emotions got the best of me."

Eddie Rosario provided some insurance later in the inning with a two-run shot off Rodriguez, who had not allowed a run in his previous 10 appearances.

Joe Mauer blasted a first-inning homer and Ryan Pressly (3-5) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Brandon Kintzler collected his sixth save for the Twins, who took two of three in the series after general manager Terry Ryan was fired on Monday.

Ian Kinsler's leadoff homer provided the Tigers' run. Detroit only scored four runs against the last-place Twins.

"You know what, man? They're in the big leagues for a reason," Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez said. "It doesn't matter if they're in last place or not. They're still in the big leagues. They're getting paid, too. Don't forget about that."

Detroit starter Justin Verlander gave up one run on two hits while striking out nine in eight innings. But the usually reliable Rodriguez and the punchless offense wasted his strong start.

"He's been so good," Verlander said. "You're going to have games or at-bats that things don't go the way you'd like, and this was just one of those blips on the radar throughout the course of the season. He's been fantastic for us and I expect him to bounce back."

Verlander's counterpart, Ervin Santana, surrendered a run on six hits in seven-plus innings.

"He was strong, he was fresh," Molitor said of Santana. "He's been the guy that's been the most consistent starter for us. We have some guys that are throwing the ball well but he's at the top."

Following a couple of early blasts, the game developed into a pitcher's duel.

Mauer, the Twins' No. 2 hitter in the lineup, drove in a 2-1 offering into the visitors' bullpen in left-center field. The blast was Mauer's fourth career homer off Verlander.

The Tigers got that run back quickly, as Kinsler jumped on a first-pitch fastball for his fourth leadoff homer this season. He now has 36 career leadoff homers, eighth-most in major-league history

The Tigers almost untied it in the bottom of the eighth. With two on and two outs and Pressly pitching, Martinez drove a deep shot into left-center field that Rosario snared while crashing into the wall.

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera entered Wednesday's game batting .208 with no homers and two RBIs in July. Ausmus said there's nothing physically wrong with the slugger. "He's just not swinging the bat well right now," he said. "It's nothing different than what happens to other hitters, it just happens to Miguel Cabrera less often than it does with other hitters." ... Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right neck strain) will throw his second bullpen session this week on Thursday. If all goes well, he'll make a rehab start on Sunday. ... Detroit RF Tyler Collins was a late scratch on Wednesday due to neck spasms. ... The Twins have used 17 relievers this season and have converted just 13 of 25 save opportunities. ... Minnesota RHP Tyler Duffey, who has won three of his last four starts, will start the first contest of a four-game series at Boston on Thursday.