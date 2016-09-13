Norris whiffs 11 as Tigers grind past Twins

DETROIT -- Nothing is coming easy for the Detroit Tigers, but they're finding ways to hang around in the playoff race.

Detroit has had to grind for victories and took that same path on Monday. The Tigers scored two seventh-inning runs to take the lead and hung on for a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

All but one of their last nine victories have come by two or fewer runs.

"We've been winning games late," said second baseman Ian Kinsler, who drove in two runs. "We'd like to make it a little bit easier on ourselves but when our pitchers keep the opposing team to two runs, we feel like we have a shot to win at any point of the game. It's just a matter of time, and we were able to put enough runs on the board."

It helped that they were facing the last-place Twins. The Tigers, who had lost four of their last five, improved their record to 11-2 against Minnesota.

Daniel Norris recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts, though the second-year left-hander did not figure in the decision. He allowed two solo home runs over 6 1/3 innings.

"Probably the best outing he's had," Kinsler said.

Norris, whose previous high was nine strikeouts, dwelled more on the long balls he gave up to Brian Dozier and Kurt Suzuki.

"You look at the homers and it's frustrating because I wanted to keep the lead and ended up not doing that, just giving up the homer to Dozier and then Suzuki," Norris said. "That (to Suzuki) was a mistake by me, kind of a get-me-over slider and big leaguers execute that, so I have to be more consistent. But I guess it was one of my more dominant performances."

Kinsler hit his 26th homer in the first inning and added a go-ahead sacrifice fly.

Shane Greene (4-4) pitched one inning of relief to get the win and Francisco Rodriguez notched his 41st save despite issuing two walks. Miguel Cabrera supplied a solo homer and Jose Iglesias contributed a run-scoring double for Detroit.

Dozier hit his 40th homer of the season and tied his career-high by extending his hitting streak to 16 games. It was his first homer since Sept. 6 after hitting nine in an eight-game span.

"I'm really proud of what he's been able to do," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I'm sure 39's a number that's hard not to think about every time you go in the batter's box but he finally got to the 40th. Pleased for him but unfortunately it came in a game we were unable to win."

Alex Wimmers (1-2) gave up two runs in one inning of relief and took the loss. Starter Ervin Santana held the Tigers to one run over five innings.

"We've been having trouble with the latter innings of ballgames," Molitor said. "Tonight was the (same) case."

Detroit took a 3-2 lead on two close plays at the plate in the seventh against Wimmers. Andrew Romine drew a one-out walk, then slid around Suzuki's tag at home plate on Iglesias' game-tying double down the left-field line. Iglesias eluded Suzuki on Kinsler's ensuing sacrifice fly.

Greene walked two batters in the eighth but Bruce Rondon retired the next two batters to preserve the lead.

Cabera drilled his 32nd homer off Taylor Rogers in the eighth.

Tigers left fielder Justin Upton departed in the fourth inning with a left calf strain. He's hopeful of playing on Tuesday.

NOTES: Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos took batting practice on Monday for the first time since he suffered a fractured left hand when hit by a pitch on Aug. 6. He's hopeful of returning this weekend. "It didn't bite me too bad but there were a couple of swings where it was definitely sore," he said. ... Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann will throw approximately 80 pitches in a simulated game on Wednesday. He had a disastrous outing in his return from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday, lasting just one-plus inning and while giving up three homers in an 11-3 loss to Baltimore. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer missed his second straight game on Monday with a quad injury. Mauer is expected to sit out at least one more game with Detroit starting left-hander Matt Boyd on Tuesday. ... Minnesota entered with a 19-44 record against American League Central Division opponents.