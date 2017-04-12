Romine belts grand slam as Tigers topple Twins

DETROIT -- Andrew Romine got a visit from an unexpected guest at his locker after hitting the first grand slam of his eight-year career.

It was his turn to take a random drug test.

"Immediately after I walked in," Romine said. "It was, 'You've got a drug test.' I'm a little light-headed. We took blood."

Romine laughed off the odd coincidence after he lifted the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

When his seventh career homer landed in the right-field stands, Romine got so excited that he did something usually seen with players who regularly hit long balls.

"I don't remember the bat flip," he said sheepishly. "I heard about it, I didn't mean to flip it. I still haven't seen it."

The fan who retrieved the ball gave it back to him and he'll treasure the souvenir.

"I'm keeping that one," he said. "That one is going right there on the shelf right when I walk in my room."

Romine's grand slam erased a 3-1 deficit and made a winner out of Detroit starter Michael Fulmer (1-0), who finished strong after allowing three runs in the first three innings. Fulmer lasted six innings and struck out seven.

"(Pitching coach Rich) Dubee came out in the third and basically says, 'Just get as many quick outs as you can. Let's see how deep we can get you,'" Fulmer said. "I go, 'All right, challenge accepted.' I thank (manager) Brad (Ausmus) and Dubee for having the faith in me to go out there that fifth and sixth inning, just to know they had my back like that. I wasn't going to disappoint them."

Tyler Collins added two hits and an RBI for Detroit (6-2). The Tigers have homered in each of their first eight games, a franchise record to start a season.

Alex Wilson tossed two scoreless innings to pick up the third save of his career and first since 2015. He got out of a two-on, two-out jam by retiring Eduardo Escobar on a flyout to end the game.

Brian Dozier led off the contest with his first home run this season for Minnesota (5-3), which has dropped the first two games of the series. Joe Mauer contributed a two-run single. Losing pitcher Kyle Gibson (0-1) gave up five runs on four hits in four innings.

Gibson only threw 62 pitches but manager Paul Molitor had seen enough.

"Going through that (fourth) inning, giving up five runs, regardless of how they happened," Molitor said, "I thought we should make a change."

The Twins lost a one-run game on Tuesday despite scoring a ninth-inning run. They had nothing to show for the two walks they drew off Wilson in the ninth on Wednesday.

"We didn't muster much offensively," Molitor said. "Back-to-back days, we've had a chance in the ninth and couldn't get a hit."

Dozier ripped a 2-1 fastball over the left-center fence in the first to give the Twins a quick lead. Minnesota made it 3-0 in the third on Mauer's two-out, bases-loaded single. Fulmer wound up in that predicament by hitting a batter and walking another.

The Twins' lead evaporated in the fourth. Nicholas Castellanos sparked a five-run uprising with a leadoff double.

Collins knocked in Detroit's first run with a bases-loaded, one-out single. Gibson retired James McCann on a weak popup but Romine then golfed a 1-2 slider over the right-field wall to give his club a 5-3 lead.

Fulmer recovered from his slow start to retire the last 10 batters he faced.

NOTES: Twins CF Byron Buxton was not in the starting lineup. Buxton struggled mightily during the first seven games, going 2-for-29 (.069) with a major league leading 17 strikeouts. "Given how things have gone, it seems like a good day to back him off," manager Paul Molitor said. Buxton was used as a pinch-runner in the ninth. ... The Tigers signed 1B James Loney was signed to a minor league contract on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Loney, who made his major league debut in 2006, appeared in 100 games for the New York Mets last season and batted .265 with nine homers and 34 RBIs. He was in camp with the Texas Rangers but got released in late March. ... Minnesota RHP Phil Hughes will oppose RHP Jordan Zimmermann in the series finale on Thursday. Both won their season debuts. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer's two-run single in the third gave him 100 career RBIs against the Tigers, more than any other active player.