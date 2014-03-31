Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins spent most of the 2013 campaign fighting to stay out of last place in the American League Central. Both clubs will look to get off to a better start when the White Sox host the Twins on Monday. The White Sox made a series of moves in the offseason to upgrade the club in the present and in the future and will get a look at newcomers like Adam Eaton and Cuban slugger Jose Abreu in the opener.

The Twins own one of the best farm systems in the majors but might not see the best of that system until next season at the earliest, leaving Joe Mauer to carry a heavy burden again. Mauer was moved out from behind the plate as Minnesota tries to get the most out of its biggest investment, and the perennial All-Star will man first base this season. Chicago is making a move to get younger but brought back veteran first baseman Paul Konerko and has Adam Dunn around to mentor young sluggers like Abreu and third baseman Matt Davidson.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (2013: 13-11, 3.70 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (2013: 11-14, 3.07)

Minnesota picked up Nolasco in free agency with a four-year, $49 million contract to provide quality innings at the top of the rotation. The veteran is making his first regular starts against American League competition after spending the first eight seasons of his career with Miami and the Los Angeles Dodgers and battled through some rough spots in the spring before looking sharp in his final turn. Nolasco posted an 8-11 record with a 4.66 ERA in 23 interleague starts while in the National League.

Sale could have brought home the Cy Young Award with a little more run support but instead settled for fifth place in the voting in 2013. Sale, who turned 25 on Saturday, made a big leap forward with his walk rate in 2013, allowing only 1.9 free passes per nine innings while striking out an average of 9.5 in that span. The Florida native made two starts against the Twins last season and allowed a total of seven runs and 16 hits in 12 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins took the season series 11-8 in 2013.

2. Minnesota INF/OF Jason Bartlett, who is making his return to the team after sitting out 2013 due to injuries following stints in Tampa Bay and San Diego, made the final roster.

3. Chicago 2B Marcus Semien is expected to start the opener with 2B Gordon Beckham (oblique) beginning the season on the DL.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Twins 3