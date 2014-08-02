FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Twins at White Sox
August 3, 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jose Abreu attempts to stretch his hitting streak to 22 games Saturday when the Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the second contest of a three-game set. Abreu went 3-for-3 and scored twice as Chicago won a wild 10-8 decision Friday and is closing in on Carlos Lee’s franchise-record 28-game hitting streak. The White Sox have won six of their last eight games while Minnesota is just 4-10 since the All-Star break.

The teams combined for 31 hits in the opener – including 17 by Chicago, which evened the season series at six wins apiece. White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez drove in the tiebreaking run in a four-run eighth inning uprising while notching his seventh two-hit game since the All-Star break. Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier went 3-for-4 and scored three times in his return from a thumb injury and is 6-for-10 over his last three contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Yohan Pino (1-3, 4.38 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Scott Carroll (4-6, 4.29)

Pino received a no-decision against Chicago on Sunday when he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. It was his second no-decision against the White Sox this season, the other occurring when he allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings in his first major-league start on June 19. Pino is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two road outings.

Carroll also received a no-decision when matched against Pino on Sunday as he allowed one run and four hits over six innings. It was his third strong outing in a four-start stretch. Carroll has experienced immense struggles at home, going 2-3 with a 5.82 ERA in 34 innings and allowing opponents to bat .355.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox OF Moises Sierra had two hits in the series opener and is 6-for-9 over the last two games.

2. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe went 3-for-5 after going hitless in 16 at-bats over a four-game stretch.

3. Chicago DH Paul Konerko is 8-for-18 over his last five games after having two hits on Friday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Twins 5

