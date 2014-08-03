Preview: Twins at White Sox

Run support was an issue for Jose Quintana until his latest start, but the Chicago White Sox may be on the verge of correcting that going forward, given their recent offensive fireworks. Quintana looks to extend his unbeaten streak to nine starts on Sunday, when the White Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the rubber match of their three-game series. Chicago, which is 5 1/2 games out of an American League wild-card spot, averaged 3.2 runs its first six games following the All-Star break but has tallied 6.7 in the nine games since.

The high-water mark of that offensive explosion came in Quintana’s last start against the Detroit Tigers – an 11-4 win on Tuesday that ended the White Sox’s 10-game streak in which they scored four runs or fewer for the southpaw. ”I said one day (the run support) would change. That day (was) today,” Quintana told the team’s official web site following his first win in five starts. The Twins also have enjoyed an offensive surge in this series, scoring at least eight runs in consecutive games for only the second time all season after Saturday’s 8-6 comeback victory.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (9-8, 3.94 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-7, 3.15)

Gibson rebounded from one of his worst starts of the season on July 18 with one of his best in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Kansas City. The 22nd overall selection in the 2009 draft allowed only two singles and two walks over seven frames, striking out seven en route to improving to 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA over his last three road outings. Gibson settled for a no-decision in his only previous turn versus the White Sox last August, allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Despite recording a season-low two strikeouts and matching a season high by allowing nine hits, Quintana posted his first victory in a month in Tuesday’s rout of the Tigers. The 25-year-old Colombian, who is 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA over his last eight turns, has not surrendered more than three runs in any game over that span. Quintana’s unbeaten run began when he permitted two runs over seven frames in a no-decision on June 19 versus the Twins, against whom he is 2-2 with a 5.36 ERA in eight all-time starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota and Chicago have combined for 32 runs and 55 hits through two games in this series. The teams totaled 35 runs and 65 hits during their four-game set from July 24-27.

2. Chicago All-Star 1B Jose Abreu saw his 21-game hitting streak - as well as his run of reaching base in 10 straight appearances - come to an end on Saturday.

3. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe is 7-for-10 in this series after going hitless in 16 at-bats over his previous four games.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, White Sox 3