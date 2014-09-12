Preview: Twins at White Sox

Although the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota have little left to play for this season, there is at least one player with a lot at stake. Jose Abreu continues his quest for his 100th RBI on Friday when the White Sox host the opener of a three-game set with the Twins. Abreu, who is on pace to become the first rookie in major-league history to finish in the top five of all three Triple Crown categories, is batting .317 with 33 homers and 99 RBI through 130 games.

Not only can the 27-year-old Cuban slugger become only the fourth White Sox to reach 100 RBIs in his first season, but he can also become the fourth rookie in league history to record 30 doubles, 30 homers and 100 RBI, joining Hal Trosky (1934), Ted Williams (1939) and Albert Pujols (2001). Abreu will also try to power the White Sox to their first three-game winning streak since taking the first three of a four-game set in late July against Minnesota, which has dropped 14 of its last 18. The Twins entered Thursday’s doubleheader against Cleveland as the top-scoring team in the majors since Aug. 1, but was held to two runs.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (15-9, 3.55 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.37)

Hughes did not factor into the decision for the first time in 19 turns Saturday after yielding three runs and striking out eight in seven frames during a 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The No. 23 overall pick of the 2004 draft has been far more effective on the road (9-4, 2.70 ERA in 14 outings) than at home (6-5, 4.45 ERA in 15 turns). Hughes left after three innings with a shin injury in a July 24 loss to the White Sox, dropping him to 1-1 with a 7.62 RA in three starts against them this season.

A lack of run support has been a consistent theme for Quintana throughout his three-year career and remained an issue in his league-leading 39th no-decision since 2012 on Saturday despite allowing one run in six frames in a loss at Cleveland. The 25-year-old Colombian, who has received one run of support in four of his last six outings, is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA over his last six turns after going 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his previous nine. Quintana has yet to factor into the decision in any of his three starts versus the Twins this season despite posting a 2.00 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hughes has faced 155 batters without issuing a free pass.

2. White Sox 1B Paul Konerko will test his fractured left hand with some dry swings Friday and could return to action when Chicago leaves for Kansas City on Monday.

3. Twins closer Glen Perkins (stiff neck) was available Thursday for the first time in a week, but did not make an appearance.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, White Sox 2