Preview: Twins at White Sox (Game 2)

Thanks to Mother Nature, the Minnesota Twins find themselves playing their second doubleheader in three days when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Minnesota dropped both games of a twinbill in Cleveland on Thursday after the previous day’s contest was rained out. Friday’s series opener against Chicago also was washed away, setting up a pair of games at U.S. Cellular Field on Saturday. The Twins scored a total of two runs in Thursday’s doubleheader and have dropped six of their last seven overall contests.

Chicago looks to continue its momentum after taking three of four from Oakland during the week. Each of the victories in the series was by one run, including a 1-0 triumph on Thursday in which Chris Sale outdueled Scott Kazmir by limiting the sinking Athletics to two hits over eight innings. Marcus Semien’s homer was all the support provided by Chicago, which has scored fewer than three runs in six of its last seven contests.

TV: 7:40 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Logan Darnell (0-2, 8.64 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Scott Carroll (5-10, 4.92)

Darnell lasted 4 2/3 innings in his third career start Sunday against the Angels, surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk. It was the 25-year-old’s first outing since Aug. 1, when he escaped with a no-decision after yielding four runs on five hits and four walks over four frames at Chicago. Darnell also made his first major-league start versus the White Sox on July 26, when he was battered for seven runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Carroll pitched well at Cleveland on Sunday but still came away with his third straight loss after allowing two runs and seven hits in seven innings. The 29-year-old has not won since escaping with a victory over Toronto on Aug. 17 after surrendering five runs on eight hits and three walks in 5 2/3 frames. Carroll failed to record a decision in three appearances (two starts) against Minnesota this season - his first in the majors - despite posting a 2.70 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox went 2-4 in the last six games in which they scored fewer than three runs.

2. The Twins have gone 0-6-2 in their last eight series.

3. Chicago split a two-game series in Minnesota to start the month.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Twins 4