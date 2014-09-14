Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox attempt to complete a sweep when they host the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in the finale of the three-game series. The American League Central rivals were forced to play a doubleheader after Friday’s opener was rained out, and Chicago posted a 5-1 victory in the first game before rallying for a 7-6 walk-off triumph in the nightcap. Dayan Viciedo belted a two-run homer off Minnesota All-Star closer Glen Perkins with one out in the ninth inning as the White Sox extended their winning streak to four games.

Jose Abreu added a solo homer to become the fourth rookie in team history to reach the 100-RBI plateau, joining Smead Jolley (114 in 1930), Zeke Bonura (110 in 1934) and Ron Kittle (100 in 1983). The 27-year-old Cuban also joined Hal Trosky (1934), Ted Williams (1939) and Albert Pujols (2001) as the only rookies in major-league history to record 30 doubles, 30 homers and 100 RBIs. Minnesota, which also was swept in a doubleheader in Cleveland on Thursday, has lost eight of its last nine contests and is 0-7-2 in its last nine series.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Trevor May (2-4, 8.38 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (8-8, 4.28)

May posted his second straight victory Tuesday at Cleveland, where he allowed two runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. The 24-year-old rookie lost his first four career decisions and has yet to get through six frames in six major-league starts. May notched his inaugural win against Chicago on Sept. 3, when he yielded three runs and six hits in five innings.

Noesi is unbeaten in his last three starts but has only one victory to go with a pair of no-decisions, including one against Oakland on Monday as he allowed three runs and four hits - two homers - in 6 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old Dominican has won three of his last four decisions and yielded three runs or fewer in five of his last seven outings. Noesi’s career record versus the Twins remained at 2-0 as he did not figure in the decision at Minnesota on Sept. 2 after giving up three runs and nine hits over seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox are 5-1 on their seven-game homestand.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier scored his 100th run in Saturday’s second game, becoming the first Twin to reach the mark since Michael Cuddyer crossed the plate 102 times in 2006.

3. Chicago pitchers registered 26 strikeouts in the doubleheader sweep.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Twins 4