Preview: Twins at White Sox

Someone will taste victory for the first time in 2015 when the Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game series Friday. The White Sox were swept in a three-game set in Kansas City to start the season while the Twins were outscored 22-1 in three losses in Detroit.

The White Sox are 0-3 for the first time since 2003 and trying to avoid their first 0-4 start since 1995, but Chicago hopes to have better luck at home, where it was 40-41 last season. Minnesota was held scoreless for 24 innings before breaking through in Thursday’s series finale. “Guys were kind of joking about it, believe it or not,” manager Paul Molitor told reporters. “You have to be a little light-hearted after you suffer through so many innings.” The Twins have been swept in their opening series twice in the past four years, but they haven’t lost four straight to start a season since 1981.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (2014: 6-4, 4.19 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (2014: 8-12, 4.75)

Milone struggled in six outings with the Twins after being acquired from Oakland late last season, going 0-1 with a 7.06 ERA, but was pitching with a benign tumor in his neck. Now healthy, the 28-year-old was impressive in the spring to win a spot in the rotation. He has fared well in four career starts against the White Sox, going 1-0 with a 1.82 ERA, and allowed one run over seven innings in a no-decision in his only previous outing at U.S. Cellular Field.

Noesi pitched for three clubs in 2014 but found a home in Chicago and settled into the rotation. He was 8-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 28 games (27 starts) with the White Sox but lost his last three starts. The 28-year-old Dominican is 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox have won seven straight home openers dating to 2007 and 12 of their last 13.

2. C Joe Mauer (3-for-10) is the only Minnesota regular hitting over .250, but he is 4-for-16 against Noesi.

3. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia, who is 3-for-9 this season, is 3-for-5 with a double versus Milone.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Twins 3