Preview: Twins at White Sox

The surprising Minnesota Twins started their recent surge with a four-game sweep of Chicago, and they’ll try to stay hot when the take on the host White Sox in a three-game series starting Friday. The Twins have won 14 of their last 19 contests, a run that began with four straight victories over Chicago.

Minnesota is coming off a two-game sweep at Pittsburgh and had a welcomed day off Thursday after a 4-3 win in 13 innings against the Pirates a day earlier. The White Sox dropped their first home series of the season when they lost 5-2 to Cleveland on Thursday. Chicago dropped the final three contests of the four-game set after winning a season-best six straight. White Sox slugger Jose Abreu, who is 20-for-62 during his 16-game hitting streak, is 6-for-13 with three doubles versus scheduled Twins starter Phil Hughes.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (3-4, 4.76 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (3-2, 4.58)

After going winless in five starts in April, Hughes has won all three of his outings this month. The 28-year-old turned in a strong effort last time out, holding Tampa Bay to two runs over seven innings. Hughes is 4-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 16 career games (12 starts) against the White Sox, including a loss on April 12 in Chicago in which he surrendered three runs over six frames.

Samardzija has won two of his last three starts and is coming off a strong outing at Oakland on Sunday. The 30-year-old held his former team to three runs over eight innings for his fourth quality start in his last six turns. Samardzija is 1-1 with a 7.56 ERA in three starts against the Twins, including a no-decision on April 11 in which he allowed four runs over seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is 15-for-43 during his 10-game streak, but he is just 3-for-14 versus Hughes.

2. Twins LHP Glen Perkins has converted all 15 of his save opportunities this season.

3. The White Sox are 3-16 when allowing four or more runs.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, White Sox 3