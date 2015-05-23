Preview: Twins at White Sox

Chris Sale has split two outings against Minnesota this season, and the losing effort will long remain one of the most miserable of his career. The Chicago White Sox ace was torched for a career-worst nine runs (eight earned) in three innings on April 30 and looks for a much better performance on Saturday afternoon in the second contest of a three-game series against the visiting Twins.

Sale gave up nine hits – including a home run by Brian Dozier – and walked two in his poor outing against Minnesota. He also was hit hard in his following start against Detroit before rebounding with back-to-back strong efforts in which he gave up just three runs and seven hits in 16 innings. The White Sox ended a three-game losing streak by posting a 3-2 victory in the series opener as the Twins managed just three hits against Jeff Samardzija and closer David Robertson. Minnesota had won four of five before dropping Friday’s contest.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Trevor May (2-3, 5.15 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (3-1, 4.36)

May is winless in his last three starts since beating Chicago on April 30, when he faced off against Sale. He gave up two runs and a season-worst 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings while improving to 3-0 with a 4.32 ERA in three career outings against the White Sox. May has pitched four frames or fewer in each of his two road starts (0-1, 9.82) this season.

Sale received a no-decision in his last turn, when he opposed Cleveland ace Corey Kluber and gave up one run and four hits in eight innings. He has struck out 18 against three walks over his last two outings and has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his seven starts this season. Sale is 7-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 18 career appearances (10 starts) against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-4 on Friday to extend his hitting streak to 17 games.

2. Dozier is 7-for-25 with three homers against Sale – the only homers the left-hander has allowed versus the Twins.

3. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia was scratched from the series opener due to soreness in his right knee.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Twins 0