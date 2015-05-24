Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Minnesota Twins seek their seventh victory in the last 10 games when they visit the Chicago White Sox in the finale of a three-game set. The teams split the first two contests with Minnesota beating Chicago ace Chris Sale on Saturday for the second time this season.

The Twins are 3-1 entering the finale of a five-game swing through Pittsburgh and Chicago and sit six games above .500. Minnesota recovered from a dreadful 1-6 start and has posted a strong 14-6 mark thus far in May with a six-game homestand against Boston and Toronto looming. The White Sox are suddenly struggling with four losses in five games after posting six consecutive victories. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu struck out twice in four hitless at-bats on Saturday as his 17-game hitting streak reached an end.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (3-3, 2.98 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-4, 4.13)

Gibson lost to Tampa Bay in his last outing when he allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings. He had allowed just three runs in 28 innings over a four-start span before struggling against the Rays. Gibson is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox, including a victory on May 1 when he pitched eight innings of four-hit shutout ball.

Quintana has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts but is just 1-3 during the stretch. He lost to Cleveland is his last outing when he gave up two runs and eight hits in seven innings. Quintana is 3-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 11 career outings against the Twins and lost 1-0 against Gibson in May when he gave up one run and six hits in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins recorded his major-league leading 16th save on Saturday.

2. Chicago DH Adam LaRoche is 2-for-19 over his last six games.

3. Twins RF Torii Hunter hit his seventh homer of the season on Saturday with six coming in May.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, White Sox 4