Preview: Twins at White Sox

Ervin Santana has strung together back-to-back dominating outings and he strives for another strong start when the Minnesota Twins open a three-game series against the host Chicago White Sox on Friday. Santana struck out a season-best 11 while beating Houston in his last turn and has allowed one run and 12 hits with 21 strikeouts in the consecutive victories.

Continued strong pitching from Santana would be a big help down the stretch as Minnesota trails the Texas Rangers by a game for the American League’s second wild card. Designated hitter Miguel Sano smacked a game-winning, pinch-hit homer in the 12th inning on Wednesday as the Twins recorded a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after going 1-for-15 with 11 strikeouts over the previous four games. Chicago has won five of its past seven games and first baseman Jose Abreu is 12-for-28 with three homers, three doubles and six RBIs during the stretch. The White Sox have scored six or more runs in each of their last six victories and are averaging 7.3 during the span.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago-Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (4-4, 4.93 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Erik Johnson (1-0, 4.50)

Santana went 0-4 with a 9.20 ERA over a six-start span before orchestrating an impressive turnaround. He has walked two or fewer batters in each of his last six starts and hasn’t allowed a homer in any of his last three turns. Santana is 5-6 with a 3.92 ERA in 17 career appearances (16 starts) against the White Sox and has struggled with designated hitter Adam LaRoche (5-for-14).

Johnson is making his second start of this season and 12th of his major-league career. He defeated Kansas City on Sunday when he allowed three runs - all on solo homers - and five hits in six innings. The 25-year-old Johnson beat the Twins in 2013 when he struck out eight and allowed four hits in six scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins LF Eddie Rosario is 4-for-29 with one homer and six RBIs over the last seven games.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is hitless in 11 at-bats over the past three games.

3. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins (back) received a second cortisone shot and remains unavailable.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Twins 5