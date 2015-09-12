Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Minnesota Twins continue their charge toward a wild-card spot when they visit the American League Central-rival Chicago White Sox on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Minnesota posted a 6-2 triumph in Friday’s opener to remain one game behind Texas for the second wild card.

Trevor Plouffe belted a pair of solo homers and added an RBI single as the Twins recorded their third win in four contests to improve to 4-3 on their nine-game road trip. Minnesota has kept pace with Texas in the race for the playoff spot as both teams have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests. The Twins have had their way with the White Sox this season, going 12-5 overall but just 4-3 at U.S. Cellular Field. Adam Eaton launched a two-run homer on Friday for Chicago, which has lost three of four since sweeping a three-game series at Kansas City last weekend.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (8-4, 3.54 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (8-10, 3.60)

Milone looks to remain perfect against Chicago in his career after striking out seven and scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory on Sept. 2. With the triumph, the 28-year-old Californian improved to 4-0 with a 1.39 ERA in seven starts versus the White Sox. Milone has won three of his last four decisions, allowing a total of three runs over 19 frames in the victories.

Quintana extended his unbeaten streak to four starts last Saturday, when he allowed seven hits in seven scoreless innings of a victory at Kansas City. The 26-year-old Colombian has lost only once in his last 10 outings despite yielding four runs on four occasions in that span. Quintana lost both of his previous starts against Minnesota this season to fall to 3-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 12 career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Plouffe is four home runs away from matching his career high of 24 set in 2012 and four RBIs shy of tying his personal-best mark of 80, which he recorded last season.

2. White Sox 3B Mike Olt recorded two of his team’s six hits Friday, making him 4-for-14 in five games since being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

3. Minnesota RHP Phil Hughes (lower back) is expected to face Detroit on Tuesday for his first start since Aug. 9.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, White Sox 2