Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Minnesota Twins attempt to end their road trip on a winning note when they visit the American League Central-rival Chicago White Sox on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game series. Despite suffering an 8-2 defeat on Saturday, Minnesota remained one game behind Texas for the second wild-card spot as the Rangers lost to Oakland.

Trevor Plouffe continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Twins, who are 4-4 on their nine-game trek. Plouffe has hit safely in five of his last six games and is 5-for-8 with two home runs and four RBIs over the first two contests of the set. Carlos Sanchez drove in two runs while Adam Eaton collected three hits and an RBI as the White Sox improved to 6-12 in the season series. Eaton is 4-for-9 with a homer and three RBIs in the matchup with Minnesota after going 8-for-15 with two blasts and five RBIs in last weekend’s three-game sweep of Kansas City.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (9-10, 3.87 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-8, 3.31)

Gibson is coming off his first career complete game, a loss at Kansas City on Tuesday in which he allowed four runs and six hits over eight innings. The 27-year-old native of Indiana has won only one of his last 10 outings despite giving up three runs or fewer on five occasions. Gibson is 3-0 with a 2.60 ERA in five career starts against Chicago, posting a 2-0 mark while yielding four runs over 22 frames in three turns this season.

Sale’s winless streak reached three starts on Monday, when he yielded three runs and seven hits in seven innings of a loss to Cleveland. The 26-year-old Floridian finished with eight strikeouts after reaching double digits in three of his previous four outings, including a turn against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 16 in which he fanned a career-high tying 15 batters. Sale worked six strong innings to defeat Minnesota in his season debut before being getting for 23 runs (20 earned) and 32 hits over 24 frames while going 0-3 in his next four turns versus the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer singled in the fifth inning Saturday to extend his on-base streak to 32 games.

2. Chicago’s bullpen has posted a 2.84 ERA since June 30, the second-lowest mark in the major leagues behind San Francisco (2.53).

3. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia exited Saturday’s contest in the second inning with back spasms.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Twins 2