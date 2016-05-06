Preview: Twins at White Sox

Mat Latos experienced his first bumpy start in his last turn and looks to recapture his early-season form when the Chicago White Sox open a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. Latos gave up a total of only two runs while winning his first four starts of the season before being touched for four and 11 hits over five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Saturday.

Latos was at a crossroads in his career after going 4-10 with a 4.95 ERA while toiling for three different teams last season. There wasn’t much interest in his services in the offseason, so he signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the White Sox in hopes of reviving his career. Chicago fell 7-3 to Boston on Thursday and has lost consecutive games after winning 11 of its previous 14, while the Twins (8-20) have dropped six of their last seven contests and are saddled with the American League’s worst record. Minnesota’s Joe Mauer has reached base in 28 consecutive games to open the season and is closing on the club mark of 33 set in 1982 by Kent Hrbek.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (1-0, 4.05 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mat Latos (4-0, 1.84)

Nolasco is coming off his worst outing of the season as he gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while receiving a no-decision against Detroit on Sunday. He has surrendered four or more runs in three of his five starts and allowed just one in each of the other two. Nolasco is 1-2 with a 5.83 ERA in five career outings against the White Sox and has struggled to retire Dioner Navarro (7-for-15, one homer) and Melky Cabrera (9-for-22, one homer).

Latos has allowed 18 hits over his last two starts after giving up a total of six in his first three outings. One of the strong starts came on April 14, when he yielded one run and three hits over six innings in his lone career turn versus Minnesota. Latos is 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in two home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox C Alex Avila (hamstring) is set to being a rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

2. The Twins have allowed 49 runs over their last seven games, including 16 in Wednesday’s loss to Houston.

3. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier was hitless in three at-bats Thursday and is 0-for-14 over his last four games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 9, Twins 5