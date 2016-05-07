Preview: Twins at White Sox

Chris Sale aims to become the first seven-game winner in the major leagues this season when the Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game series. Sale, who owns a 1.66 ERA and 0.81 WHIP, is tied for the major-league lead in victories with Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta.

Sale looks to pitch the White Sox to their 13th victory in 18 games as they continue to own the best record (20-10) in the American League. Melky Cabrera went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Chicago recorded 14 hits overall as it won Friday’s series opener 10-4. Minnesota owns the AL’s worst record (8-21) and has lost seven of its last eight games - allowing a whopping 59 runs during that stretch. Joe Mauer was hitless in four at-bats on Friday to end his streak of reaching base to start the season at 28 games - five short of the franchise record set in 1982 by Kent Hrbek.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN North (Minnesota), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (0-1, 3.15 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (6-0, 1.66)

Santana (back) was activated from the disabled list Friday and will make his first start since April 19. He fared well in a 30-pitch simulated game on Tuesday and struck out 18 batters in 20 innings prior to the injury. Santana lost to the White Sox on April 14, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in seven frames to drop to 6-7 with a 3.84 ERA in 19 career appearances (18 starts) against Chicago.

Sale is limiting opposing hitters to a .171 batting average and has allowed just 26 hits in 43 1/3 innings. He has issued only nine walks, but four came in his last outing as he gave up one run and five hits in 5 1/3 frames in a victory over Baltimore. Sale is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 22 career appearances (14 starts) against the Twins and has handled Mauer (8-for-37) while experiencing issues with Trevor Plouffe (12-for-37).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu homered Friday for the second time in three games and has driven in 10 runs over his last seven contests.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier (hamstring) sat out the series opener, while SS Eduardo Escobar departed in the third inning with a groin injury.

3. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier went 0-for-5 on Friday and is hitless in 19 at-bats over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: White Sox 9, Twins 2