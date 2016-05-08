Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox need to look no further than Chris Sale and Jose Quintana as to why they are off to their best 31-game start in 10 years. After Sale became only the franchise’s fifth pitcher to win his first seven starts of a season since 1913 on Saturday, the AL-best White Sox attempt to improve to 13-1 in games started by one of their two dominant left-handers and try to complete their second sweep of the season of the Minnesota Twins at home Sunday.

Quintana (1.40) and Sale (1.79) rank third and seventh, respectively, in the majors in ERA, allowing Chicago (21-10) to boast an American League-low 2.84 ERA. A good part of that success has come at the expense of the Twins, whom the White Sox have outscored 27-8 en route to their best start since the 2006 club went 22-9. On the other hand, Minnesota (8-22) has dropped four straight overall and is the only AL club with fewer than 10 victories, going a major-league worst 2-14 on the road. The Twins don’t appear poised to change their downward spiral anytime soon either as first baseman Byung Ho Park (foot) and catcher Kurt Suzuki (neck) left Saturday’s game with injuries, joining second baseman Brian Dozier (hamstring), who missed his second straight game, on the bench.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (0-1, 1.74 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (4-1, 1.40)

Duffey took his first loss of the season on April 30 against Detroit, yielding four runs - one earned - on five hits while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. The effort was a slight improvement for the Rice product, who allowed a run in four frames in his first outing of the season at Washington. Duffey was a bit unlucky in his only career start against the White Sox last season, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

Quintana allowed only one runner to get past first base en route to his third victory in as many tries Tuesday against Boston, yielding only a run on four hits across eight innings. The 27-year-old Colombian has been dominant during his winning streak, giving up that one run on a solo shot from Hanley Ramirez while fanning 19 over 21 innings. Quintana, who has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his six starts this season, collected his first win of the season at Minnesota on April 11 after permitting one run in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 2B Brett Lawrie went 1-for-5 on Saturday and is batting .343 during his 16-game hitting streak against Minnesota.

2. The Twins on Saturday placed SS Eduardo Escobar on the disabled list with a strained groin.

3. White Sox starting pitchers have allowed two runs or fewer in 18 of 31 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Twins 1