Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are trying to climb back into contention following a dismal month-long tailspin when they continue a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the laboring Minnesota Twins. The White Sox, winners of five of seven to pull back to the .500 mark, are in the midst of a stretch when they are playing 12 of 15 games at home leading to the All-Star break.

Chicago owned the best record in the American League at 23-10 before dropping 20 of the next 26 games to fall a game below .500. The pitching staff has permitted two runs or fewer in four of the past seven games against the heavy-hitting lineups of Boston and Toronto. “It’s just a sign we’re getting back on the right track,” said outfielder J.B. Shuck after the White Sox took two of three from the Blue Jays over the weekend. “We’re playing the baseball we want to play.” Minnesota halted a three-game slide by hitting six homers in a game for the first time since 2007 in Sunday’s 7-1 victory at the New York Yankees.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN-Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (0-5, 6.05 ERA) vs. White Sox LH José Quintana (5-7, 3.04)

A stint of nearly two months on the disabled list has done little to reverse the fortunes of Gibson, who was roughed up for five runs (four earned) and eight hits, including a pair of homers, in a no-decision versus Philadelphia. It was the third start since returning to the rotation for Gibson, who suffered his first loss versus Chicago with six innings of three-run ball on April 11. Overall, Gibson owns a 4-1 record and 2.06 ERA against the White Sox.

Quintana’s dry spell stretched to eight starts in a dismal outing on Wednesday, when he surrendered six runs and six walks -- both season highs -- at Boston to remain winless since May 8 against the Twins. Prior to the current drought, Quintana was in a sensational groove, winning four consecutive starts while allowing a total of two runs. He has won both starts against the Twins in dominating fashion this season, giving up two runs and 10 hits in 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago has won all six meetings this season, outscoring Minnesota 30-9.

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier has homered in back-to-back contests to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

3. White Sox RHP David Robertson has converted 20 of 22 save opportunities.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Twins 3