Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Minnesota Twins finally found a way to solve the Chicago White Sox, but it took the team's first shutout win of the season to change the momentum in the season series. After getting outscored 30-9 in their first six meetings, the Twins look to make it two straight over the host White Sox on Wednesday night.

Brian Dozier belted one of six homers by Minnesota to salvage Sunday's series finale at Yankee Stadium and accounted for all the scoring in Tuesday's 4-0 victory with two more blasts to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. "It's kind of contagious ... it really is," Dozier told reporters after the game. "Guys heat up around you and you kind of feed off one another." Rookie shortstop Tim Anderson, Chicago's first-round pick in 2013, is 8-for-24 with two homers and six runs scored during a five-game hitting streak. James Shields, winless in four starts since he was acquired from San Diego, looks to even the series for the White Sox when he opposes Ricky Nolasco in the second of the three-game set.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (3-5, 4.95 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (2-9, 6.22)

Nolasco labored in a loss against a weak-hitting Philadelphia lineup in his last outing, permitting four runs on 10 hits and walking a season-high four batters over 6 2/3 innings. Nolasco fell to 1-3 with a 6.25 ERA and .357 batting average against versus the White Sox after giving up a season-worst seven runs (five earned) at Chicago on May 5. Melky Cabrera (11-for-25), Brett Lawrie (5-for-10) and Jose Abreu (4-for-11, 2 HRs) all have roughed up Nolasco.

Shields turned in his best effort since he was acquired by Chicago, although he still allowed three runs and walked four batters in five innings of a no-decision versus Boston. He was punished for 22 runs and 24 hits over 8 2/3 innings in his first three starts with the White Sox and remains winless since May 12. Eduardo Nunez (10-for-23), Joe Mauer (15-for-43) and Brian Dozier (.364) have fared well against Shields, who is 7-6 with a 4.06 ERA versus Minnesota.

1. Dozier has reached base in 20 straight games, going 30-for-76 with six homers in that span.

2. Cabrera is listed as day-to-day after exiting Tuesday's game with soreness in his left wrist.

3. Twins RHP Phil Hughes, already sidelined with a broken bone in his left leg, will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, White Sox 5