Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox haven't won a series against an American League Central rival since a three-game sweep against the Minnesota Twins from May 6-8. The White Sox have a chance to end that drought and post their third straight series victory when they host the Twins on Thursday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game set.

Chicago had dropped 16 of 19 against division foes before rolling to a 9-6 victory on Wednesday night, getting solo homers from Todd Frazier, Brett Lawrie and Tyler Paladino. Lawrie is 12-for-29 with four homers over his last seven games while rookie shortstop Tim Anderson had his third straight two-hit game to extend his hitting streak to six contests. Second baseman Brian Dozier set a franchise record in Wednesday's loss for the Twins with his 10th consecutive game with an extra-base hit. Minnesota sends Tommy Milone to the mound against Chicago's Carlos Rodon on Thursday in a matchup of left-handers.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (0-2, 5.33 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-6, 4.09)

Milone's return to the majors was less than inspiring, as he lasted only 3 2/3 innings and was reached for four runs (one earned) and six hits in a loss to the Yankees. Milone had earned another chance to earn a spot in the rotation after going 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Rochester. Milone has a stellar track record against the White Sox, sporting a 4-1 record and 2.02 ERA in eight starts.

Rodon has yielded two earned runs in six of his last seven starts, but he remains winless since May 22 following consecutive no-decisions against Toronto and Cleveland. One of Rodon's two victories came in his second start of the season at Minnesota, when he blanked the Twins on three hits over six innings. The 23-year-old Miami native owns a 1-1 mark and 1.20 ERA in three starts against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Anderson is the first White Sox player since 1949 with multiple hits in nine of his first 18 career games.

2. Twins SS Eduardo Nunez is 6-for-14 with two homers and three runs scored in his last three games.

3. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain that is expected to sideline him for three-to-four days.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Twins 3