Preview: Twins at White Sox

Carlos Sanchez isn't letting the Chicago White Sox's lack of a postseason race slow down his torrid pace as the 2016 campaign enters its final weekend. Sanchez will look to continue his hot hand on Friday, when the White Sox open a three-game home series against the American League Central cellar-dwelling Minnesota Twins.

Sanchez, who belted a two-run homer in Chicago's 5-3 setback to Tampa Bay on Thursday, is 9-for-22 with two blasts and seven RBIs during his six-game hitting streak. The 24-year-old Venezuelan is 21-for-67 with 17 runs driven in this month but is batting just .206 in 21 career games versus Minnesota. The major league-worst Twins (57-102) posted just their second win in 12 contests as Kennys Vargas went deep for the second straight outing in Thursday's 7-6 victory over Kansas City. Robbie Grossman, who recorded an RBI single to ignite a three-run ninth inning on Thursday, has collected seven hits in his last four games and is batting .339 in September.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (9-11, 6.18 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (8-10, 4.08)

Duffey yielded 22 runs in his previous four starts before allowing just two over seven innings in a 3-2 win over Seattle. The 25-year-old has struggled with the home-run ball, as he has been taken deep six times in his last six starts and 24 in 25 outings this season. Duffey was saddled with the loss versus Chicago on May 8 despite striking out a season high-tying nine in seven innings.

Rodon improved to 6-2 in his nine starts on Friday after scattering two hits and striking out 11 in eight innings of a 3-0 victory at Cleveland. The 23-year-old's dominant outing was decidedly different than his previous one, in which he yielded six runs for the second straight time in four innings of an 8-3 setback at Kansas City. Rodon is 2-1 with a no-decision versus Minnesota this season, including a strong outing on Sept. 2 in which he permitted three earned runs over seven innings in an 11-4 triumph.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Tim Anderson has recorded 32 multi-hit performances in 96 games this season.

2. Minnesota RF Max Kepler has registered three RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is 0-for-12 with three strikeouts in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Twins 3